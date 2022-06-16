Birthday Club
Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Election of Directors

Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) ("RBI") today announced the results of the vote on the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 15, 2022.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.)
The total number of eligible votes represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 390,350,362 representing 86.27% of all eligible votes.

RBI's proxy circular provided for twelve nominees to the Board of Directors. The twelve individuals nominated by the Board of Directors for election as directors of RBI were elected, each to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Each nominee was an incumbent director.

The votes cast with respect to each nominee were as follows:

Director Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Alexandre Behring

356,561,313

92.81 %

27,616,114

7.19 %

João M. Castro-Neves

383,507,208

99.83 %

670,219

0.17 %

Maximilien de Limburg Stirum

382,746,014

99.63 %

1,431,372

0.37 %

Paul J. Fribourg

363,585,995

94.64 %

20,591,294

5.36 %

Neil Golden

383,537,695

99.83 %

639,732

0.17 %

Ali Hedayat

368,216,534

95.85 %

15,960,852

4.15 %

Golnar Khosrowshahi

374,822,149

97.56 %

9,355,278

2.44 %

Marc Lemann

383,030,420

99.70 %

1,146,983

0.30 %

Jason Melbourne

383,252,621

99.76 %

924,765

0.24 %

Giovanni (John) Prato

383,518,055

99.83 %

659,372

0.17 %

Daniel S. Schwartz

381,072,245

99.19 %

3,105,182

0.81 %

Thecla Sweeney

383,625,161

99.86 %

552,225

0.14 %

Final voting results on all matters at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 29,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities.

