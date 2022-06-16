Sunflower Health Plan Partners with Kansas Children's Discovery Center to Bring Mobile Museum to Underserved Communities

Museum offers free learning opportunities for kids

LENEXA, Kan., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing mission to address social determinants of health across Kansas, Sunflower Health Plan (Sunflower) is partnering with the Kansas Children's Discovery Center (KCDC) this summer to offer free, educational play access for children growing up in underserved communities.

Sunflower and KCDC are offering two dates for its Discovery Play mobile museum, which highlights mini versions of its most popular exhibits, including building machines, creating art and more:

June 18 - The mobile museum will be in at the Dodge City Civic Center in Dodge City, Kansas , in partnership with Genesis Family Health Clinic. Genesis will be offering free sports physicals onsite. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

July 30 - The mobile museum will be in Nicodemus, Kansas , for Homecoming. Located on Washington Avenue (Main Street), the mobile museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The August 1, 1834 , anniversary of the emancipation of slaves in the West Indies. - The mobile museum will be in Nicodemus,, for Homecoming. Located on Washington Avenue (Main Street), the mobile museum will be open fromThe Homecoming Celebration in Nicodemus, Kansas , takes place the last weekend of July to commemorate the only remaining all-Black western town established after the Civil War. The event also marks the, anniversary of the emancipation of slaves in the West Indies.

"Sunflower is pleased to partner with KCDC to further the education of our youth in this type of fun learning environment while bringing our communities together this summer," said Michael Stephens, President and CEO of Sunflower.

The KCDC has made a huge impact not only in Kansas but across the country. The museum has more than 95,000 visitors annually and has hosted visitors from all 50 U.S. states and 23 different countries. Providing free entry days gives kids, some who have never even been inside a museum, an informal learning opportunity through playing.

About Sunflower Health Plan

Sunflower Health Plan, a subsidiary of Centene Corporation, is a managed care organization established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of Kansas through local, regional, and community-based resources. Sunflower is committed to improving the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate and coordinated care in an approach based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. For more information, please visit www.sunflowerhealthplan.com.

