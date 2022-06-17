California Science Center to Open IMAX® Original Film Asteroid Hunters 3D

Explore our solar system and discover how science, knowledge, and communication can be powerful enough to save the planet

LOS ANGELES , June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IMAX® original film Asteroid Hunters 3D transports audiences into deep space for a fascinating look at asteroids, their cosmic origins and the potential threat they pose to our world. Narrated by Daisy Ridley (Star Wars), the film introduces asteroid scientists -- the best line of defense between Earth and an asteroid's destructive path – and reveals the cutting-edge tools and techniques they use to detect and track asteroids, and the technology that may one day protect our planet. Witness the latest in planetary defense and how science, ingenuity and determination combine to explore the world's most preventable natural disaster when Asteroid Hunters 3D opens at the California Science Center on June 26, 2022.

The effects of an asteroid impact could be catastrophic and while the current probability of an event in our lifetime is low, the potential consequences make the study of asteroids an incredibly important area of scientific research. Utilizing awe-inspiring images and heart-pounding audio for a fully immersive experience, the film will engage audiences with the exploration of our solar system and impart how science, knowledge, and communication can be powerful enough to save the planet.

"We are so pleased to add Asteroid Hunters 3D to our IMAX theater schedule," said Jeffrey Rudolph, President of the California Science Center. "We're excited to show how scientists can be real-life heroes; and put their research to work preventing disasters and saving lives."

Nearly a decade of research went into the development of Asteroid Hunters 3D, and the planetary defense team's formation and discoveries happened in conjunction with the production of the film itself. The film features scientists from NASA, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Sandia National Labs, and Aerospace Corporation; each representing the four key aspects of planetary defense – Detection, Assessment, Impact Mitigation, and Prevention.

After seeing the film, guests can learn about space travel by visiting Space Shuttle Endeavour in the Samuel Oschin Pavilion and the SKETCH Foundation Air and Space exhibits. These exhibits are uniquely positioned to offer visitors a one-of-a-kind experience at the California Science Center, through interactive exhibits coupled with real air and spacecraft.

Asteroid Hunters was filmed in IMAX® and mixed in immersive IMAX 12.0 channel sound. It was written and produced by Phil Groves, produced by Jini Durr and directed by W.D. Hogan. The film has a run time of 38 minutes and is presented by IMAX® in association with Huahuang Pictures. For more information and for showtimes, please visit https://californiasciencecenter.org/imax.

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults and children can explore the wonders of science through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs and awe-inspiring films.

The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. For recorded information, including IMAX showtimes, call 323.SCIENCE (323.724-3623). IMAX ticket prices range from $7.59 to $9.79. For advance ticket purchases, group rates, or to make reservations for any visiting group of 15 or more (required), call 213.744-2019. Parking is available in the guest lot at Figueroa and 39th/Exposition Park Drive at $15 per car, and $33 for commercial buses or oversize vehicles. Both the Science Center and IMAX Theater are wheelchair accessible. For further information, please visit our website at www.californiasciencecenter.org.

About IMAX®

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe. IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2021, there were 1,664 IMAX theater systems (1,580 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 72 institutional) operating in 85 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970." IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com.

About Huahuang Pictures

Huahuang Pictures (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. is a professional film and television production and investment company. So far it has post-produced more than 500 films. Its business scope includes film investment and production, overseas film rights acquisition, translation and distribution, TV program production, investment in related cultural projects and film consumer products manufacturing and distribution.

