Risen Energy Recognized as A "Top Performer" in Second Consecutive Year by PVEL

NINGBO, China, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd (Shenzhen: 300118), a leading, Tier 1 manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products, disclosed today that it has been recognized as a "Top Performer" in second consecutive year in PV Evolution Lab's (PVEL) 2022 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, for its outstanding product reliability and performance.

Rankings are based on performance and reliability data from the PVEL PV Module Product Qualification Program, a suite of lab and field tests that inform solar energy related market procurement and investment decisions.

Tristan Erion-Lorico, Head of PV Module Business at PVEL, said: "Each year, out of 100 manufactures and many hundreds of product types participate in PVEL's ranking and only a highly selected few make to the final Top Performers recognition. We are pleased to see Risen Energy's name on the list again and we sincerely hope to test more new Risen products in the future as the company keeps innovating."

B Veerraju Chaudary, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer (CSMO) of Risen Energy, said, "Reliability and innovation are engraved in the DNA of Risen. We never stop finding a better way to support customers' needs for high-quality, durable and economic energy solutions. For example, our newly released product Hyper-ion, using the cutting-edge HJT technology, with its power output more than 700Wp per Module, offers best choice for customers who are expecting higher performance with lower balance-of-system cost and levelized cost of electricity. We can't wait to see it be included in next year's Top Performer list."

"Risen have been focusing on powering the world with best quality and cost-effective PV module products more than two decades. We have made a string of developments in technology innovation. Our Titan series products, with more power generation and higher efficiency, have received strong market recognition since launching," said Danny Song, Product Director of Risen Energy, "Now it's encouraging to see our advanced technical know-how earn the recognition from a renowned authoritative third party as well."

About Risen

Risen Energy is a leading, global, Tier 1, "AAA" credit rated manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products and provider of total business solutions for power generation. The Company, founded in 1986 and publicly listed in 2010, compels value generation for its global customers, gaining remarkable market share in China, Brazil, India, Vietnam, Australia and other 50 countries and regions. With annual module capacity of 30GW, and 22 global business network subsidies, Risen Energy provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, and residential markets. For more information, please visit our website: www.risenenergy.com

About PV Evolution Labs (PVEL)

PVEL is the leading independent lab for the downstream solar and energy storage industry and a member of the Kiwa Group. As a bankability testing pioneer, PVEL has accumulated more than a decade of measured reliability and performance data for PV and storage equipment. Today PVEL provides developers, investors and asset owners with a suite of technical services for mitigating risk, optimizing financing and improving system performance throughout the project lifecycle. PVEL's flagship Product Qualification Programs for PV modules, inverters and energy storage systems connect manufacturers with a global network of 400+ downstream partners representing 30+ gigawatts of annual buying power. Learn how PVEL makes data matter at pvel.com.

