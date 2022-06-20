Evolving Solutions Named One of Minnesota's Top Workplaces

MINNEAPOLIS , June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolving Solutions has been named a 2022 Top Workplace in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. The company ranked #6 of Top Minnesota Workplaces in our category. A complete list of those selected is available at StarTribune.com/topworkplaces2022.

"We are honored to be in this elite list of Minnesota's Top Workplaces," said Jaime Gmach, chief executive officer, Evolving Solutions. "This is a reflection of our strong culture and values. We know that our successes, and the value we deliver to our clients, is based on the quality people we hire, develop, and support."

The Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health, and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from over 79,000 employees at Minnesota public, private, and nonprofit organizations.

The rankings in the Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Nearly 4,300 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses.

"Thanks goes to our team members who make Evolving Solutions a great place to work each and every day," said Bo Gebbie, president, Evolving Solutions. "We continually strive to ensure Evolving Solutions is a great place to work. Ultimately, it is our employees who placed us on this list, and this tells us that we are on the right path."

"The companies in the Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota," said Michael J. Klingensmith, Star Tribune Publisher. "My congratulations to each of those exceptional companies."

Evolving Solutions helps clients modernize and automate their mission-critical applications and infrastructure to support business transformation. Our business is client-centric consulting and delivery of technical solutions to enable modern operations in a hybrid cloud world.

