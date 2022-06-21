Airkit Unveils Major Update to its Digital Experience Platform to Unify the Customer and Agent Experience

Airkit Unveils Major Update to its Digital Experience Platform to Unify the Customer and Agent Experience

Airkit introduces a new conversational visual builder and agent automation tools to increase self-service effectiveness with a 20x reduction in development speed.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- June 21, 2022 – Airkit today announced its Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to unify all customer service interactions across digital and agent-assisted channels into one seamless, frictionless customer journey. Airkit DXP accelerates digital transformation by launching a new conversational visual builder to digitize top call drivers across any engagement channel. To complete the customer journey, Airkit unveiled AirAssist to optimize the agent experience with customer insights and quick self-service actions integrated with their existing contact center software.

According to Gartner, 79% of CIOs today are increasing their investment in customer self-service, but these technologies have historically resulted in dead-end, disconnected customer journeys across channels. The impact is that while 70% of customers first try self-service channels, over 90% of these customers still seek resolution through live agents.

"Innovative Service Leaders are focused on differentiating with exceptional customer experience, but historically, this required valuable engineering resources and custom code to unify the customer journey across self-service and agent interactions," said Stephen Ehikian, CEO and co-founder of Airkit. "Using Airkit's DXP, CIOs close the service gap faster with a 20x reduction in developer effort, resulting in higher self-service containment, lower average handling times, and increased profits."

Accelerated Contact Center Automation with AirStudio Conversations and Agent AirAssist

As more customers adopt messaging as their preferred channel, Airkit DXP debuts its entry into the conversation automation market with three new capabilities:

Rapid chatbot deployment with multi-channel messaging support: Unlike traditional chat providers, Airkit delivers one platform to integrate conversational experiences with resumable, multi-step digital journeys to address quick self-service and complex use cases. Using AirStudio's visual builder, enterprises can rapidly deploy conversational interactions across multiple messaging channels, including web, SMS, Google RCS and Business Messages, and Facebook Messenger, with drag-and-drop Q&A flows, reusable rich media assets, and quick start templates.

Agent automation tools with AirAssist: Airkit augments agent-led conversations with a "Quick Actions" toolbar to drive self-service experiences, such as new user onboarding, authentication, and secure payments. Airkit also aggregates customer information – user attributes, journey progress, and interaction history – to enrich agent interactions with context from their preferred management console.

Seamless bot-to-agent handoff: When human involvement is required, Airkit instantly connects customers to agents from an Airkit-powered conversation. Agents can access customer profile data and chat history using their existing service console via native integrations with Salesforce, Genesys, Zendesk, and Kustomer.

"Our customers use multiple digital channels to connect with our brand, but single-channel solutions lack self-service capabilities for both customers and agents, inundating our team with phone calls. Airkit's latest release provides one comprehensive development platform across web, messaging and chat, so we can meet consumers on their preferred channel while prioritizing agent time for high-value interactions with built-in automation from their service tools," said Robin Porter, Customer Experience Manager at Faherty Brand.

Defining Market Leadership

Since its public launch in October 2020, Airkit has earned the business of marquee clients, including MetLife, Crawford & Company, First Fidelity Bank, USA TODAY, MUFG, and Soleo Health. Achievements include:

4x YoY growth within the enterprise customer base

Nearly 30% of customers in the Fortune 500 or state government

40% of expansions exceeding $1M

12x YoY growth in MAU within the developer community

For early access to Airkit DXP's latest product release, please submit your information here. To start free with AirStudio today, sign up here.

Helpful Resources

[Webinar] July 7th: Airkit DXP Product Demo

[Customer Press Release] Crawford Announces Global Partnership with Airkit

[Customer Success] First Fidelity Bank Video

[Data Sheet] Airkit DXP June Product Release Highlights

[Events] Meet Airkit in a City Near You

About Airkit

Airkit provides the industry's first Digital Experience Platform to help Fortune 500 and enterprise brands lower cost to serve, drive revenue, and increase CSAT – faster. Easily launch customer-facing experiences that are hyper-personalized, span any channel (text, chat, voice, web, app), and extend any system via APIs. To learn more about Airkit, visit www.airkit.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Airkit