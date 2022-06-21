"CAMP MOXY" IS IN SESSION! MOXY HOTELS TRANSPORTS GUESTS BACK WITH NEW THROWBACK-THEMED COCKTAILS AND '90S-INSPIRED SNACKS

From Dirty Shirleys to Dunkaroos, the Brand is Putting a Grown-Up Spin on Familiar Classics, Giving Nod to a Nostalgic Summer Break State of Mind

BETHESDA, Md., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxy Hotels , part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, is celebrating the official start of summer by taking guests back to their childhood heyday with the launch of "Camp Moxy," a throwback-themed experience full of nostalgic sips and snacks inspired by the '90s. Moxy is putting its own adult twist on perennial favorites such as the 'Dirty Shirley,' recently dubbed the drink of the summer, inviting guests to reminisce on good times, refreshing drinks, and special treats.

From Seattle to New York City, curated retro cocktails will be available at select Moxy hotels across the U.S. from June 21 through September 22. The easy-going feeling of summer break is at the heart of "Camp Moxy", encouraging guests to take time to play. Complementing the three signature cocktails is a "snacuterie" box, available at select properties, where every menu item shouts school's out and summer is in session:

The Dirty Shirley: A mature take on the classic childhood favorite adding Wheatly vodka to the traditional mix of lemon-lime soda and grenadine, topped with a cherry garnish.

The "Dirtier" Shirley: A spirited cocktail that substitutes Casamigos Blanco tequila for vodka and introduces mint to create a refreshing mix.

Twisted Shirley: The Shirley's tropical cousin complemented with Appleton Signature Rum and aperol topped with a peach ring for a tantalizing beverage that is sure to quench any thirst.

Snacuterie: The quintessential childhood cravings box featuring a surprise mix of sweet and savory favorite snacks from cheese balls and Pringles, to Dunkaroos and Pop Rocks.

"With an unabashed approach to giving guests everything they want and nothing they don't, our 'Camp Moxy' menu appeals to the young at heart who crave a blast from the past that is as tasty as it is fun," says Brian Jaymont, Global Brand Leader, Moxy Hotels. "Nostalgia has the power to take us back to a time with memories grounded in the senses, and with this new offering, we offer a cheeky nudge to find the joy in life's simple pleasures."

Locations featuring the "Camp Moxy" cocktails include Moxy NYC East Village , Moxy NYC Chelsea , and Moxy NYC Times Square . Moxy hotels that will feature both the "Camp Moxy" cocktails and snacuterie include Moxy NYC Downtown , Moxy Chicago Downtown , Moxy Austin - University – which will also offer its own nostalgic programming with its " Pink Screen Summer Movie Series '' featuring '90s classics – and Moxy Seattle Downtown – which will also feature "Throwback Mixtape Thursdays."

Moxy is also offering guests the opportunity to win prizes by posting their "Camp Moxy" experience to Instagram or TikTok #SummerAtTheMoxySweepstakes. The grand prize winner will receive a Moxy "Fall Field Trip," including a 3-day/2-night trip for two to any Moxy in the continental U.S., with additional winners earning Moxy gift cards. For rules, visit summeratthemoxy.dja.com . No purchase necessary. Ages 21+. Contest ends September 6, 2022.

Moxy Hotels participates in Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International. Marriott Bonvoy members earn points for their stay, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

About Moxy Hotels®

Moxy offers a playful hotel experience for the young at heart. With 110 properties open across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Moxy boldly breaks the rules of a conventional hotel stay across the globe. The nontraditional experience starts with check-in at Bar Moxy and comes to life throughout its social public spaces, like the Lounge and Library, and the small but smart bedrooms. Moxy provides stylish, industrial design and sociable service at an attractive price point, so that guests can splurge on the experiences that matter most to them during their travels. Moxy celebrates nonconformity, open-mindedness, and originality above all – forever giving its guests permission to Play On #atthemoxy. For more information, visit www.moxyhotels.com and join the fun #atthemoxy on Instagram . Moxy is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

