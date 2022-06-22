NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world continues to grapple with supply chain disruption, entrepreneurs Michael Goldberg and Robyn Shapiro saw this as an opportunity to fill the gaps traditional distributors left behind. Their new company, Foresight Supply has emerged as a market leader in scarce goods distribution. Foresight solidified its place in the national spotlight over the last two years with $100MM in sales, mostly driven by PPE and Covid-19 tests.

Foresight Supply Launches & Donates Over 34,000 Fluid Ounces of Baby Formula

However, the recent baby formula shortage hit home for the company's co-founder, Robyn Shapiro. "Being pregnant myself, this shortage was particularly unsettling. On one hand, I would see expecting women in crisis about the shortage – the last thing any new mother needs on her plate. Yet, because of the business we are in, I knew Foresight had access to this desperately needed inventory. It was obvious to us, we needed to do our part to help."

Foresight was able to quickly mobilize and procure a large quantity of infant formula that the company donated to Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH). This month, Foresight delivered more than 34,000 fluid ounces of infant formula in a mission to help vulnerable families provide for their newborns. "RIDOH is very grateful to Foresight for their donation and for reaching out to us to see what the need is in Rhode Island," said Interim Director of Health James McDonald, MD, MPH. "We work with local community agencies throughout Rhode Island. Foresight was able to send us Similac, one of the most widely used brands. This generosity and sense of community helped so many families who were in need."

Foresight Supply was born out of a need for rapid solutions for critical medical supplies in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. They are a next generation distributor, focused on providing scarcity sourcing to ensure critical goods get in the hands of those who need them most. Foresight works closely with government, private enterprises, healthcare organizations and retailers to keep their fingers on the pulse for items experiencing supply chain disruptions. The company has worked with Conde Nast, Lyft, The State of Rhode Island, Stony Brook Medicine, The State of Texas, Value Drug Company and others to address critical supply chain issues. To learn more about Foresight Supply, visit www.foresightsupply.com .

Contact:

844-5FSUPPL

contact@foresightsupply.com

View original content:

SOURCE Foresight Supply