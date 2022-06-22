Gotcha Covered continues expansion into Florida with new center in Ocala

Leading window treatment franchise to provide premium window treatments, consultation services to area residents

OCALA, Fla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has expanded its presence in Florida with the opening of Gotcha Covered of Ocala.

Nancy Kelley, pictured, is the owner and operator of Gotcha Covered of Ocala. (PRNewswire)

The new center is owned and operated by Nancy Kelley and David Galor. With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Marion and Sumter Counties while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"Providing the best end-to-end window treatment consultations is the number one goal of the Gotcha Covered brand," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "We hold ourselves to high expectations and deliver on our promises for a great customer experience. With the new center in Ocala, we know Nancy and David will continue the tradition we have established in Florida by bringing excellent quality and services to the community."

The mother-son duo brings a plethora of experience to the Gotcha Covered team. With a degree in history, English, education and health policy, Kelley worked in retail for over 10 years. In addition, she has managed and marketed an employment office for youths, been a teacher, acupuncturist owner, counselor and researcher. To add to her list of accomplishments, she has also renovated homes and built a lakefront cottage.

Galor has experience in sales and retail management environments. He sold cars at private dealerships for two years, as well as held management positions in grocery stores.

The duo came across Gotcha Covered with the help of a franchise broker while looking for home improvement and décor businesses with flexible hours.

"I've always enjoyed home improvement projects, and that is one reason Gotcha Covered caught my eye," said Kelley. "The home improvement industry is growing. We knew with our combined experience we could have a high closing rate and be successful. We knew Gotcha Covered was the right franchise for us as soon as saw the effort they put in to ensure all the franchisees have the tools to succeed. It has been an overall positive experience. The staff has been helpful and efficient, and the support has been great with the information well-organized. We couldn't have chosen a better franchise."

According to Kelley, Gotcha Covered of Ocala is positioned in one of the top home development areas in the state. With a premier area to work in, Kelley and Galor look to grow their business and develop into the go-to source for window treatments.

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2021, Gotcha Covered currently has over 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

For more information or to find your local Gotcha Covered consultant, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

