Hexagon disrupts reality capture once again with its next-generation, ultra-fast Leica BLK360 laser scanner

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies, today announced the introduction of the all-new, next-generation Leica BLK360, which dramatically advances reality capture by delivering two of the most sought-after necessities: speed and efficiency.

Drawing on the success and innovative features of the award-winning Leica BLK series, the new BLK360 creates stunning, photorealistic, accurate digital twins within just 20 seconds. Like its predecessor, the new BLK360 encourages new users to introduce reality capture to new industries and markets due to its speed, portability, and ease of use.

Today's projects demand fast, accurate, real-time data collection. The new BLK360 is an ideal sensor for any application requiring fast, up-to-date scanning, such as digital construction and building lifecycle monitoring. It enables users to move quickly about any environment without interruption, viewing and sharing the data during the capture process to provide real-time access to updated digital twins.

"We continue to bring speed and agility to reality capture to accelerate the world's sustainable transformation with Smart Digital Realities that free industry to do its best work. When you have an up-to-date, 1:1 digital twin of reality fused with infinite, real-time data from the physical and digital worlds – you gain ubiquitous access to invaluable insight. Not only can this save time but also eliminate human error to improve safety and reduce waste," says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén.

"If reality capture can continue to keep up, or even outpace, the needs of modern industry while also improving sustainability, everyone wins," continued Rollén. "The new BLK360 is a vital tool for democratising reality capture in so many different applications – from public planning, architecture, construction and environmental applications to the advancement of media & entertainment by supporting the creation of mind-bending visual effects. The possibilities are endless."

The BLK360 accelerates Hexagon's portfolio of sensor-software systems, which form the basis for creating Smart Digital Realities by fusing the digital and physical worlds, in real-time. Combined, the new scanning and imaging technologies onboard the BLK360 enable extremely fast and highly accurate reality capture workflows, speeding up every step of the process. Depending on project scope and size, a BLK360 user could save days or weeks of precious time with rapid scanning, pre-registered data, and high-speed transfer to preferred software workflows. BLK360 data can be automatically uploaded to HxDR, Hexagon's cloud-based reality capture platform where users can build their own Smart Digital Realities.

The new BLK360 was introduced yesterday at HxGN Live Global 2022 in Las Vegas, USA, as part of the keynote address by Thomas Harring, President of Hexagon's Geosystems division. The BLK360 is now available for demonstration and purchase through BLK360.com.

