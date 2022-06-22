Litigation Partner Donna Urban Joins Top Legal Search Firm, Abelson Legal Search

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abelson Legal Search, a division of global search and staffing firm Howard-Sloan Search, is pleased to announce the addition of Donna Urban to Abelson's recruiting team in the position of Director. Donna is responsible for partner level recruiting, including groups, associate positions for major law firms, as well as in-house general counsel. Donna comes to Abelson from Zarwin Baum DeVito Kaplan Schaer Toddy, P.C. (Philadelphia, PA) where she was a Shareholder with the Business Practice Group. Abelson Legal Search started in 1990 as one of the first legal specialty recruiting firms in Philadelphia, and has been named the Best Pennsylvania Recruiting Firm for the past 10 years by The Legal Intelligencer.

Donna Urban (PRNewswire)

Donna received her BS in Business Administration and Psychology from Thomas Jefferson University, and her Juris Doctor (JD) from Rutgers University School of Law. Prior to her tenure at Zarwin Baum, Donna spent 23 years at Flaster Greenberg, P.C. (Cherry Hill, NJ) as a commercial litigator across a wide range of practice areas, with a client list that included Fortune 500 and other national companies, and had extensive experience in firm management, including talent acquisition.

"Donna brings her own client base, extensive first-hand law firm experience, and the right connections. She is a stellar addition." Cathy Abelson, Founder, Abelson Legal Search

Donna sees a natural transition to legal search, assisting clients, identifying needs, and fulfilling them: "The culture at Abelson is collaborative. They care deeply for their clients and strive for excellence. As a former commercial litigation partner, I have a good understanding of firm needs and culture and can match highly qualified attorneys with the right firms. I am excited to join the team in this new phase of my professional journey."

About Abelson Legal Search

Abelson Legal Search is a highly acclaimed attorney placement and staffing firm specializing in search, recruitment, and placement of attorneys, paralegals, and temporary legal professionals for law firms and companies of all sizes. Founded in 1990, Philadelphia-based Abelson Legal Search provides personalized services to meet specific needs of a wide range of clients, including top law firms, boutiques, and Fortune 1000 companies throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Abelson Legal Search is a division of Howard-Sloan Search.

www.abelsonlegalsearch.com

About Howard-Sloan Search

Howard-Sloan Search, founded in 1957, is a global search and staffing firm dedicated to providing specialized recruitment services tailored to client talent needs across diverse industries such as financial, legal, life sciences, HR, publishing, real estate, retail, supply chain, and technology. Committed to integrity and excellence, Howard-Sloan Search is the exclusive USA Member of IMSA Search Global Partners, with an international reach to over 25+ countries in 50+ offices around the world.

www.howardsloan.com

