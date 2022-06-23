ACTRESS TIERA SKOVBYE PARTNERS WITH KRAVE TO LAUNCH JEWELRY LINE

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverdale star, Tiera Skovbye (2 Hearts, Nurses) has partnered with manufacturer and influencer marketplace, Krave, to launch her first exclusive jewelry designs. Tiera has been featured on hit shows on The CW and ABC, and also co-starred in Netflix's Firefly Lane.

"I decided to join Krave because they gave me the creative space to express my inner jewelry designer. All of their pieces had a delicate uniqueness that drew me in and made me know they were a perfect company to help me bring my vision to life," said Tiera.

Krave is the backend engine behind multiple influencer and celebrity jewelry lines. "We handle everything from design through manufacturing, from packaging to fulfillment; we make it extremely easy for anyone to spin up a jewelry business very quickly. Some influencers sell through our marketplace at bykrave.com, but we're also the wholesale provider for multiple other clients. Our manufacturing partners make some of the largest jewelry lines in the world, so the quality is pristine. These are lines you would know by name and that are in most big box retailers," said Justin Vesci of By Krave operations.

"We are so excited that someone of Tiera's celebrity would trust us to handle something as important as taking her dreams…her jewelry designs…and bring them to life, it's truly an honor," said Jason Brown of Krave.

About By Krave, LLC

Krave is a jewelry design, manufacturer, and online platform that partners with influencers to help them bring their jewelry ideas to life. Krave handles all aspects of the process, usually with no cost to the influencer, and many times with upfront payments to the influencer or celebrity (payments to Agencies and Manager's honored). Krave's wholesale division also provides white label manufacturing services to multiple clients. For more information or to set up an introductory call please email hello@bykrave.com. Visit www.bykrave.com. Krave exists for influencers who are looking to build a lifelong revenue stream that can be duplicated each quarter with new, stylish, personalized products for their followers and community.

