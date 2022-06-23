Birthday Club
B2Gold Announces Voting Results from its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting

Published: Jun. 22, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. A total of 812,572,340 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 76.59% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

B2Gold logo (CNW Group/B2Gold Corp.)
Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items of business before the Meeting. The nine director nominees listed in B2Gold's Management Information Circular ("the "Circular") dated May 11, 2022, were elected as directors of B2Gold to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results of the vote for each director are set out below:

Name

Total Votes
in Favour

Total Votes
Withheld

Outcome of
Vote

Clive Johnson

736,151,813

96.09 %

29,915,129

3.91 %

Approved

Robert Cross

709,667,695

92.64 %

56,399,248

7.36 %

Approved

Robert Gayton

700,910,563

91.49 %

65,156,380

8.51 %

Approved

Jerry Korpan

719,751,227

93.95 %

46,315,715

6.05 %

Approved

Bongani Mtshisi

762,480,309

99.53 %

3,586,634

0.47 %

Approved

Kevin Bullock

763,103,938

99.61 %

2,963,005

0.39 %

Approved

George Johnson

763,543,292

99.67 %

2,523,650

0.33 %

Approved

Robin Weisman

692,770,896

90.43 %

73,296,046

9.57 %

Approved

Liane Kelly

723,856,744

94.49 %

42,210,199

5.51 %

Approved

The resolutions to set the number of directors of the Company at nine and to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company were approved with 99.65% and 99.47%, respectively, of votes cast in favour.

The resolution regarding the Advisory Vote on Company's approach to Executive Compensation was approved with 80.36% of votes cast in favour.

A report on all items of business voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Webcast/Dial-in Playback Details

A playback of the Meeting will be available until Wednesday, July 6, 2022, on B2Gold's events page or by dialing +1 416-764-8677 (local – Toronto) or +1 888-390-0541 (toll free – North America) (passcode 420261#).

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia, Finland and Uzbekistan.

On Behalf of B2GOLD CORP.
"Clive T. Johnson"
President & Chief Executive Officer

For more information on B2Gold, please visit the Company's website at www.b2gold.com or contact:

Randall Chatwin
SVP, Legal & Corporate Communications

+1 604-681-8371

rchatwin@b2gold.com                                                 

Cherry DeGeer
Director, Corporate Communications
+1 604-681-8371 
cdegeer@b2gold.com 

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither approve nor disapprove the information contained in this news release.

SOURCE B2Gold Corp.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.