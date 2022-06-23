Focal Point Energy announces the addition of two new advisors

HOUSTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Focal Point Energy announced the addition of two new members of its Advisory Board, former U.S. Senator and Ambassador Scott Brown and former senior U.S. law enforcement official Michael Clarke. As members of Focal Point Energy's Board of Advisors, Senator Brown and Mr. Clarke will bring their global expertise to Focal Point's projects under development in the Middle East, Balkans, and Latin America.

Focal Point Energy www.focalpoint.energy (PRNewswire)

FPE adds new board members with global expertise for development projects in the Middle East , Balkans, and Latin America

"We're excited to have Senator Brown and Mr. Clarke join the Focal Point Energy team," said Focal Point Energy's Director, Vince Trovato. "Their decades of service to the U.S. government, both at home and abroad, provides Focal Point with a wealth of expertise as we move forward with projects in the Middle East and Western Balkans, in addition to supporting our recently announced Joint Venture in Bulgaria.

"I look forward to working with Focal Point Energy's team to develop new opportunities for diversification of energy supplies away from Russian sources," said Senator Brown. "With Russia's actions over the past several years, and particularly their invasion of Ukraine, it has become evident that Europe, and the rest of the world, must wean themselves off Russian energy products that fund a regime not only opposed to U.S. Foreign Policy but the best interests of the Russian people." Senator Brown continued.

"Having opened the first Legal Attache office in the Balkans, I was excited to learn not only about Focal Point's efforts in the region but their focus on commercial success paired with good governance," said Michael Clarke. "By joining Focal Point's Board of Advisors, I am looking forward to offering my expertise as the company pursues commercial opportunities and participating in Focal Point's efforts to support good governance and sustainable development in all of its projects," Mr. Clarke continued.

In addition to serving on Focal Point Energy's Board of Advisors, Senator Brown and Mr. Clarke will serve as Focal Point's nominees to the Board of Directors of Insa Inc, the recently announced joint venture between Focal Point Energy and Insa Oil.

"Advisors like Senator Brown and Mr. Clarke are core to our mission of achieving commercial success developing energy projects while ensuring we maintain a strong focus on being a force for good in the communities where we operate," Mr. Trovato continued. "Senator Brown and Mr. Clarke are highly passionate about their fields of expertise and make invaluable additions to the Focal Point Energy team," said Mr. Trovato.

About Scott Brown

Former Senator and Ambassador Scott Brown represented Massachusetts in the U.S. Senate from 2010 to 2013 before serving as U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa from 2017 to 2020. Before serving in the Senate and as Ambassador, Brown was a member of the Massachusetts General Court, first in the State House of Representatives (1998–2004) and then in the State Senate (2004–2010). A retired colonel from the Army National Guard, Brown dedicated his life and time in office to defending the United States and the military personnel that support it. He also supported energy diversification and exploration as a means to reduce the country's dependence on foreign oil. Following his tenure as Senator, Brown was President and Dean of New England Law Boston until being confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa. He earned his B.A. from Tufts University in 1981 and his J.D. from Boston College Law School.

About Michael Clarke

Prior to retiring in 2021, Mr. Clarke spent over 30 years as a Special Agent with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). During his career with the FBI, Mr. Clarke led several high-profile organized crime and counter-terrorism investigations, both at home and abroad. During his service abroad, Mr. Clarke served in Iraq, Afghanistan, Haiti, Pakistan, Russia, Jordan, Bulgaria, and Libya. In 2005 Mr. Clarke opened and led the first Legal Attache office for the Balkan region in the U.S. Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria. Upon returning to the U.S., Mr. Clarke served as Senior FBI Liaison Officer to the U.S. Department of Defense Southern Command, focusing on interagency operations in Latin America. In 2012 Mr. Clarke was selected as the lead FBI Case Agent investigating the terrorist attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya. For over seven years, Mr. Clarke led a massive investigation resulting in the dismantlement of the Benghazi Attack Network and the successful capture and prosecution of subjects responsible for the attacks. Michael Clarke was awarded the 2018 Attorney General's Award and 2020 FBI Director's Award for his leadership in this investigation.

About Focal Point Energy

Focal Point Energy is a US-based, impact-driven investment and development company specializing in transaction advisory and project development in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The energy investment and consulting firm focuses on opportunities across the energy spectrum, from renewable energy to traditional energy investments in globally strategic areas. Focal Point Energy is led by Executive Director Vince Trovato, a former Senior Advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Energy and Director of the Office of Energy Innovation and Market Development. At the newly formed Office of Energy Innovation and Market Development, Mr. Trovato helped U.S. energy companies identify and develop strategic international opportunities and secure financing for those opportunities. For more information, visit https://focalpoint.energy .

Media Contact

Lauren Gilmore | lauren@hyperfocal.pr

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Focal Point Energy