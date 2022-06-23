Wolters Kluwer's VitalLaw Wins Globee® in the 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards

Acclaimed research solution recognized as Legal Information Solution winner

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that its acclaimed research solution VitalLaw has earned a silver Globee Award in the 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.

(PRNewswire)

VitalLaw is a leading research platform that provides legal professionals with world-class analysis and comprehensive support throughout the legal process. It includes intuitive tools for editorial analysis and data visualization, and empowers customers to bring deep impact to their organizations and their clients. Last fall, Wolters Kluwer introduced VitalLaw as a new and expanded version of the award-winning platform formerly known as Cheetah.

"We developed VitalLaw to provide legal professionals with actionable insights, and I am proud that it has been recognized for a Globee," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "VitalLaw represents our continued investment in leading edge technology and deep domain expertise to provide our customers with a seamless workflow."

Crutchfield also earned a gold Globee in the Product Development Executive of the Year category. Having played a critical role in the development and launch of VitalLaw, Crutchfield was recognized for successfully guiding his team and expanding the platform's primary source content to deliver a more streamlined workflow and valuable insights.

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards® program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.

More than 100 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The Golden Bridge Awards are the world's premier business awards program honoring achievements in every industry around the world.

See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/golden-bridge-awards/winners/

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Linda Gharib

Director, Brand & Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.