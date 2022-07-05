BD Names Rishi Grover as Chief Integrated Supply Chain Officer

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Rishi Grover has been named executive vice president (EVP) and chief integrated supply chain officer for BD, effective July 7, 2022.

In this role, Grover will have global responsibility for the leadership of the Supply Chain, Operations, Procurement, Sustainability, and Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) teams across the company and will become a member of the BD Executive Leadership Team.

Grover has more than 20 years of experience in manufacturing and supply chain roles, most recently serving as senior vice president of Operations for Carrier, a $20 billion company that is the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, with 47 manufacturing facilities around the world. In this role, he was responsible for all aspects of global operations, including lean manufacturing excellence, supply chain efficiency, operational transformation and EHS. He also led the modernization and digitization of Carrier's operations and processes across the company. Before Carrier's spinoff from United Technologies Corporation (UTC), Rishi served as vice president of Global Operations and Systems for Collins Aerospace and held roles of increasing responsibility at UTC Power, Hamilton Sundstrand and UTC Aerospace Systems.

"Rishi has deep expertise in lean manufacturing and supply chain operations that will continue to ensure BD is at the forefront of our industry in navigating the current environment of unprecedented supply chain challenges while we build for the future," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "His career has been focused in industries known for their focus on quality, the use of advanced technologies in their supply chains and excellence in managing through complexities in materials and manufacturing. This experience will serve BD well as we advance our BD 2025 strategy and improve the speed and efficiency of our global supply chains."

Grover earned his master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Hartford, a master's degree in Systems Engineering and Management from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from University of Chicago. He earned his bachelor's degree in Electronics from the National Institute of Technology in Surat, India.

Grover replaces Alexandre Conroy who will retire from BD at the end of the year. Conroy's 31-year career at BD has included multiple leadership roles that spanned numerous businesses and regions.

"I would like to thank Alex for his decades of leadership and dedication to BD, our customers and our teams," Polen continued. "He is a great example of how to build a successful career at BD, and we wish him all the best in his well deserved retirement."

