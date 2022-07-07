Automattic Certified as a Most Loved Workplace

Most Loved Workplace employees are happiest and most satisfied at work.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automattic has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace by Best Practice Institute research and analysis. The Most Loved Workplace validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.

Automattic logo (PRNewswire)

"Automattic has a unique and diverse distributed culture. With more than 2,000 employees who work from 96 different countries and speak 119 different languages, we are creating a culture committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We believe that communication is a distributed company's oxygen, and that the more perspectives we embrace, the better we are at engaging our global community," said Principal Designer Jeffrey Zeldman.

Best Practice Institute certifies companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Automattic became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index, which is a survey of employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

"Being recognized as the Most loved Workplace is a validation of the culture and opportunities we have built over the years at Automattic. Our goal is to make sure our people feel inspired and cared for and have the tools they need to grow both personally and professionally," Zeldman added.

More than 700 Automatticians expressed their satisfaction with working at Automattic through an anonymous survey. This is the first time that the company participated in the Most Loved Workplace and achieved certification.

"I started Most Loved Workplace out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model," said Louis Carter, founder and CEO of Best Practice Institute.

At Automattic, we believe that people are the heart of the company. From the time of our founding, Automattic has been a fully distributed company. Our global workforce is offered benefits like a stipend for co-working spaces, home office furniture, books, and mental health apps. We also offer a generous three-month sabbatical for Automatticians every five years.

This deep respect for our employees is why we believe our voluntary turnover rate was 7.6% over the past year, at the height of the Great Resignation – lower than our peers. We are hiring for hundreds of open positions across more than 96 countries. Visit our website to learn more about how we work.

To learn more about Automattic's certification, visit our page on Most Loved Workplace .

About Automattic

At Automattic , our goal is to make the web a better place. With products like WordPress.com , WooCommerce , Jetpack , Tumblr , and WordPress VIP , we help support customers through web hosting, e-commerce, security and backups, enterprise infrastructure, and more. Automattic is a distributed company with more than 2,000 employees working from 96 countries speaking 119 different languages. We believe in open source, and the vast majority of our work is available under the GPL. Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube . For more, visit automattic.com .

To learn more about the Best Practice Institute, visit bestpracticeinstitute.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Automattic