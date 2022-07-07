NEXUS ROBOTICS RECEIVES $2.6 MILLION IN GRANT FUNDING FROM SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT TECHNOLOGY CANADA (SDTC)

ST-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, QC, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - We are very pleased to announce that Nexus Robotics Inc. was just awarded $2.6M in grant funding from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), which will be used to create the next generation of our robots and continue to develop intensively to provide farmers with even more environmentally-friendly benefits, and bring a truly revolutionary product to the agro technology market worldwide. "This grant not only confirms our technology advancement and the potential of our business model, it also confirms our ESG status and ensures our capacity to pursue our R&D roadmap," says Luc Labbé, CEO.

A single Nexus robot can help reduce herbicide and fungicide application by 50%

Using a very unique combination of articulated arms, Artificial Intelligence and advanced algorithms to remove weeds and treat diseased plants, Nexus Robotics' self-driving robots help increase crop yield. In measurable terms, a single Nexus robot can help reduce herbicide and fungicide application by 50%, and allows for better use of manual labor by replacing up to five people in the weeding-related tasks.

At this time, we are rolling out the second generation of Nexus Robotics field robots in Canadian fields for the summer, all of which will be moving to California later this year to allow for a continuous improvement of the AI software powering the machines over the winter months. Nexus Robotics will attend and showcase its robot at the 2022 FIRA-USA convention in Fresno, CA from October 18th to 20th, 2022.

About Nexus Robotics – Nexus Robotics is an agricultural technology solutions company that delivers flexibility and freedom to create the future of farming. Our latest product integrates precision controls and advanced optics into a fully autonomous vehicle that uses machine learning to accurately remove weeds without damaging crops. Together with our customers and partners, Nexus is reshaping one weed at a time how farm work gets done for a more sustainable future. nexusrobotics.ca

About Sustainable Development Technology Canada – At SDTC, we support companies attempting to do extraordinary things. From initial funding to educational support and peer learning to market integration, we are invested in helping our small and medium-sized businesses grow into successful companies that employ Canadians from coast to coast to coast. The innovations we fund help solve some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges: climate change, regeneration through the circular economy, and the well-being of humans in the communities they live in and the natural environment they interact with. sdtc.ca/en

