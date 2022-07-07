Partners Personnel Announces Significant Minority Investment in Staffing Engine Inc., CEO Paul Sorensen to join Board of Directors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and BOULDER, Colo., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners Personnel announced today that it has made a significant minority investment in Staffing Engine Inc., which has built a suite of Conversational AI bots and workflows to create the world's first Recruiting Acceleration Platform™ for staffing agencies and firms.

In conjunction with the investment, Partners CEO Paul Sorensen has joined the Board of Directors of Staffing Engine.

"Digitizing our processes and making them accessible and intelligent is the key to adding the next level of value to our employees, clients, and all our stakeholders," Sorensen said. "As a happy customer of Staffing Engine, it was easy for us to see the value in making this investment. I am now delighted to join Ted Guggenheim and his Staffing Engine co-founders who successfully built TextUs and are now creating an AI-first company with tremendous promise."

Partners Personnel is providing growth capital to Staffing Engine and will be helping them leverage extensive resources to further scale their businesses. This support will help fuel Staffing Engine's continued growth through product innovation and expansion into new clients.

Ted Guggenheim, Staffing Engine CEO and co-founder said: "We are extremely excited to be working with Paul and the folks at Partners who were actually one of our first customers. I think it speaks volumes when a start-up has customers that see the value we bring to their firms and decide to actively participate in our growth and success."

About Partners Personnel

Partners Personnel is a full-service staffing company with over 100 locations nationwide dedicated to finding the best talent for its clients and building great careers for its associates. Its team of staffing industry veterans possess in-depth insight into the local labor markets, industries, and communities it serves. Its transformative business model of providing a more personalized customer experience has fueled its momentum to become the 15th largest industrial staffing agency in the nation and an SIA Best Staffing Firm to Work For. To learn more or to apply online, visit www.partnerspersonnel.com.

About Staffing Engine

Staffing Engine is the world's first Recruiting Acceleration Platform™ that enables staffing firms to speed up their recruiting lifecycle, place more candidates and accelerate growth. Staffing Engine combines conversational AI bots, meeting booking, live chat, and integrations with the staffing tech stack to scale the number of candidates recruiters can manage and enable your staffing firm to become available on-demand 24/7. For more information, visit www.staffingengine.com.

Contacts:

Partners Personnel

Brad Pearce

518-248-7310

brad.pearce@partnerspersonnel.com

Staffing Engine:

Andrew Kimmell

Staffing Engine Media Relations

303-956-3340

andrew@staffingengine.com

