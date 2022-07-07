The Sterling Group Completes the Acquisition of Ergotron, Inc.

HOUSTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group ("Sterling"), an operationally-focused middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Ergotron, Inc. ("Ergotron") from Melrose Industries PLC. Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, Ergotron is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of ergonomic products for use across healthcare, workspace, industrial, and education settings.

"Ergotron is a pioneer in ergonomic solutions, and its strong market position and commitment to its customers and employees seamlessly align with Sterling's employee-focused approach to partnerships," said Brad Staller, Partner at The Sterling Group. "We look forward to supporting the management team as they look to accelerate growth."

"Our partnership with Sterling Group will enable Ergotron to continue building on its 40-year legacy of designing solutions that support the wellness of caregivers and workers and how they interact with technology," said Chad Severson, CEO of Ergotron. "We look forward to collaborating with the Sterling team to continue empowering people across the globe to improve how they work, learn, play and care for others."

Sterling has deep experience with corporate carve-outs, having previously partnered with management teams to transition over 20 companies to standalone businesses. 75% of Sterling's historical platform investments have either been corporate carve-outs or entrepreneur / family-owned businesses.

About Ergotron, Inc.

Ergotron, Inc. is a global leader in designing ergonomic solutions that connect people and technology to enhance human performance, health and happiness. Using the Technology of Movement™, Ergotron builds products and custom solutions that help people feel a new sense of energy in healthcare, industrial and office settings, both at home and on-site.

Through its 40-year history, Ergotron has led the industry with innovative, professional-grade products and customer-focused service. The company has earned more than 200 patents and established a growing portfolio of award-winning brands including WorkFit® and CareFit™, and patented Constant Force™ and LiFeKinnex™ technologies. Ergotron is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a presence in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity investment firm that targets controlling interests in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 63 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling recently closed its fifth investment fund with $2.0 billion in commitments and currently has over $5.7 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

