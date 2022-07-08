AMAZFIT RETURNS FOR THE SECOND YEAR AS OFFICIAL PARTNER OF THE SPARTAN RACE WITH A RUGGED OUTDOOR GPS SMARTWATCH

AMAZFIT RETURNS FOR THE SECOND YEAR AS OFFICIAL PARTNER OF THE SPARTAN RACE WITH A RUGGED OUTDOOR GPS SMARTWATCH

Amazfit provides its latest outdoor GPS smartwatch, the Amazfit T-Rex 2, for the 2022 season of the Spartan Race US.

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), has announced that its partnership with Spartan Race US will continue for a second year. This time, Amazfit aims to help athletes succeed in the ultimate test of endurance with the latest super-tough and rugged outdoor GPS smartwatch, the Amazfit T-Rex 2.

(PRNewswire)

Amazfit is known for designing high-tech smart wearables that inspire wellness and productivity through the power of science and technology. As one of the brand's toughest outdoor smartwatches, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 is the go-to smartwatch for challengers to take on the impossible:

Designed with comprehensive outdoor exploration features, the smartwatch has passed 15 military-grade certifications to withstand extreme conditions from intense heat to cold that's below freezing.

With powerful battery life of up to 24 days, 10 ATM water-resistance, and an ultra-low temperature operation mode, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 can be used underwater and in extreme environments as cold as -30℃.

This smartwatch is also equipped with strong and precise dual-band positioning and supports five satellite systems for accurate position identification. With its advanced route import and real-time navigation features that allow users to track their movement directly on the watch, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 is ready to endure this outdoor contest with the athletes.[1]

Sharing the same vision of achieving toughness inside and out, the Spartan Race has been bringing together a motivated group of athletes with a desire to push beyond their limits. The partnership includes Amazfit's role as the official partner of Spartan Race US and Spartan Awards Ceremony Presenting Partner, and providing the super-tough and rugged Amazfit T-Rex 2 to those who earn a spot on the podium at participating races. Meanwhile, Amazfit will also host interactive product giveaways on Spartan's digital platforms and social media streams to inspire more people to live a healthy and adventurous lifestyle.

Speaking on this partnership, Ian Lawson, Vice President of Global Partnerships, Spartan Race, said: "We are very excited to renew our partnership with Amazfit. Our community is made up of dedicated and strong-willed individuals who work and train hard. This partnership allows us to provide a versatile product that will assist our Spartans in their training and on race day, while also empowering them to monitor and analyze important health data that facilitates a healthier, happier and stronger way of life."

The official partnership kicks off on July 8th, 2022. For more information, visit the official websites of Amazfit and Spartan.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, and EMEA and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com/us

[1] These features will be added via OTA update

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amazfit