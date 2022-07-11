R.J. O'Brien & Associates Reports the Passing of John W. O'Brien, Sr.

CHICAGO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO) today announced the passing on Saturday evening of John W. O'Brien, Sr., following a long illness.

RJO Chairman and CEO Gerry Corcoran said: "We're deeply saddened to lose Johnny, my dear friend, our long-time Board member, former Chairman as well as CEO, and beloved member of the family that founded our firm and that remains majority owner to this day. Johnny bravely fought his battle with cancer over the last four years. He was the architect of the RJO renaissance that began when he assumed the CEO position in the 1980s and laid the foundation for the global firm we are today. He was an inspirational leader who relished his role as a director and ensured that the O'Brien family's values of treating clients with respect, doing business the right way and embracing employees like family were instilled throughout the organization. On a personal note, I will forever be grateful for his mentorship, friendship and confidence. All of us at RJO extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Pat, their four children, his four siblings and the entire O'Brien family."

John O'Brien was named CEO in 1986 and Chairman in 2000 of the firm his grandfather, John V. McCarthy, founded in 1914. He followed in the footsteps of his brother, Robert J. O'Brien, Jr., and his father, Robert J. O'Brien, Sr., in running the company.

Memories shared by O'Brien can be found in the RJO Centennial video at https://www.rjobrien.com/about/historical-timeline/.

About R.J. O'Brien & Associates

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of approximately 300 introducing brokers (IBs). RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. RJO received the FOW International Award for Non-Bank FCM of the Year for five consecutive years. At the HFM US Quant Awards 2020, RJO won the award for Best Independent FCM – the eighth honor bestowed by the HFM Global publications on RJO and its UK affiliate.

