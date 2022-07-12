Chotto Matte Agrees to Open First Philadelphia Location in Jessup House

PHILADELPHIA , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, welcomes the renowned Japanese-Peruvian restaurant Chotto Matte's new location to Jessup House, Greystar's flagship community at the corner of 12th and Sansom Streets. Chotto Matte has a targeted opening date in the third quarter of 2023.

Started in London's chic SoHo neighborhood by renowned restauranteur Kurt Zdesar, Chotto Matte combines Nikkei cuisine – a synthesis between the culinary traditions of Peru and Japan – with best-in-class architecture to create a lifestyle experience for patrons. The restaurant is centered around its bar and robata grill that offer a unique and lively atmosphere focused on the highest quality food and the experience of enjoying it. Chotto Matte has locations in London, Miami and Toronto and will be opening stores in Doha and San Francisco in 2022 and in Riyadh, Los Angeles and Nashville in 2023. Jessup House will be the restaurant's fourth U.S. location.

"We are thrilled to have an authentic, innovative restaurant such as Chotto Matte at Jessup House," George Hayward, Senior Director of Development, said. "There is nothing like the Chotto Matte concept in Philadelphia today. Jessup House is a hub that connects several neighborhoods that offer some of the best dining in the city and Chotto Matte will add a new experience for residents and visitors alike."

"We are very excited to bring Chotto Matte's unique offer to Philadelphia," Kurt Zdesar, Chotto Matte Founder, said. "Jessup House, being at the intersection of three lively neighborhoods, is the perfect spot for introducing our vibrant concept to the city."

Jessup House is a 20-story high-rise that broke ground in summer 2021. It sits at the intersection of Midtown Village, the Gayborhood, Market East and Washington Square. The only remaining retail space is approximately 1,200 sq. ft. that that opens into the Jessup House lobby and is targeted for coffee shop or cafe.

Paige Jaffe, Managing Director, and Mallory Scaccetti, Sr. VP, of JLL represented Greystar in the transaction.

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development, and management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates approximately $230 billion of real estate in 215 markets globally including offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 754,000 units/beds, and has a robust institutional investment management platform with more than $49.9 billion of assets under management, including $22.6 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

Chotto Matte is a global restaurant brand set up in London in 2013 by renowned restaurateur Kurt Zdesar. Chotto Matte restaurants celebrate the very best of authentic and innovative Nikkei cuisine, set in vibrant, stylish architectural spaces, in exciting city locations around the world. Nikkei is a unique blend of Japanese and Peruvian culinary traditions, a lively combination of ingredients and techniques. Chotto Matte's innovative menu stays true to the Nikkei staples – Ceviche, Tiradito, Anticucho BBQ, Sushi, Sashimi and Tempura – while ensuring the ingredients are organic and sustainably sourced.

