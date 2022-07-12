Birthday Club
Henkel Brand Partners with Children's Art Organization to Foster Creative Expression

Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago

Zotos Professional supports the positive impact of art education on mental health and provides donation to Art Feeds in honor of Hair Creator's Day

DARIEN, Conn., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In  an  effort  to  support  the  positive  connection  between  art  and  mental  health,  Zotos  Professional, recognized for innovation in the hair care industry, has made a charitable contribution in the amount of $50,000 to Art Feeds, the brand announced today. The donation will benefit over 19,000 children by supplying  resources  for  art  lessons,  helping  to  foster  confidence-building  environments  where  their creativity can flourish.

Zotos Professional recognizes hair enthusiasts as artists and  strives  to  provide  a  medium  that elevates their craft the way Art Feeds provides the color palette to a young artist's canvas. The brand seeks to make self-expression and creativity accessible to all through its affordable, salon-quality hair products, recognizing that hairstyling is a form of art. As an extension of this, the brand has dedicated July  12th   as  "Hair  Creator's  Day"  to  celebrate  those  who  express  themselves  through  their  hair,  a feature so deeply interconnected with personal identity.

"We are honored to partner with Art Feeds for a second year to help provide children with access to education," said Michelle Ryan, Vice President of Marketing at Zotos Professional. "We value creative expression  from  our  'Hair  Creators'  and  believe  prioritizing  self-care  through  art  will  help  lead  our future generation to success," Ryan continued.

Zotos Professional and Art Feeds' shared mission is to make creative expression more accessible and highlight the positive impact art has on mental health, be it painting or hair coloring.

"Creativity  finds  solutions,  sparks  innovation,  and  imagines  a  better  world,  explains  Meg  Bourne, Founder of Art Feeds. "Expression is a vital piece of mental health, and we are thrilled to have the generous support of Zotos Professional to help us support even more children this year," said Bourne.

Darci Burch Cohorst, licensed creative arts therapist, partners with Zotos Professional and Art Feeds to provide counsel for the program. "Self-awareness and self-expression are two of the first steps in supporting  mental  health.  For  many  individuals,  words  aren't  enough  and  the  ability  to  express thoughts,  feelings,  and  identity  through  creation  and  creativity  can  be  life  altering,"  said  Cohorst. "Whether  someone  has  experienced  trauma,  is  exploring  their  identity,  or  needs  a  way  to  process emotions,  art  in  all  forms  offers  a  path  to  identify  and  understand  the  self  and  others,"  explains Cohorst.

Art Feeds has proven that art builds confidence in children, something Zotos Professional also sees reflected in the Hair Creators community. The brand's continued observance of National Hair Creator's Day recognizes individuals who embrace and showcase their creativity in styling hair.

About Art Feeds

Art Feeds creates brave spaces where children stay curious, creative, and kind. Kids have big feelings that aren't always easy to express. Art Feeds helps little artists navigate big feelings through fun art lessons that can be done at school, at home, or in the community. Our social emotional focused art lessons make space for kids to create, express themselves, and flourish. Art Feeds Community Assist Program provides training, curriculum and art supplies to schools and community organizations that otherwise wouldn't have these resources. The Community Assist Program has impacted over 125,000 children in communities around the world since 2009. For more information visit www.artfeeds.org

About Zotos Professional

Since  1929,  Zotos  Professional  has  been  a  pioneer  in  the  hair  care  industry,  and  is  dedicated  to research-backed  innovations,  cutting-edge  technology,  high-quality  ingredients,  exhaustive  testing, unbeatable value and Green Circle Certified Salons. The company's goal is to provide the support and inspiration  to  make  the  dreams  of  Hair  Creators  a  reality.  For  more  information,  please  visit

www.zotosprofessional.com.

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2021, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

