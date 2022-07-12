Hyperion Brings EXCLUSIVE, Connected Wearable Bundle with Glass Enterprise Edition 2 on T-Mobile's 5G Network

LAS VEGAS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Partners is launching an exclusive, connected Glass Enterprise Edition 2 Bundle with wireless connectivity on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network. Google's Glass Enterprise Edition 2 will be pre-loaded with Google Meet software and paired with Google Pixel 6 so when an employee receives the box they simply power them on and are ready to go.

The bundle can boost productivity and facilitate real-time collaboration from virtually anywhere in an easy-to-use way to help businesses save time and improve the quality of their work—all of which are made possible by America's largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. Pixel's 5G capabilities allow Glass Enterprise Edition 2 to extend its use to anywhere across the 1.8 million square miles of T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network by leveraging Pixel's 5G Mobile Hotspot.

Built specifically with employees in the field who need hands-free video conferencing and detailed support in mind, this solution is perfect for engineers, healthcare professionals, manufacturers and more. With fast 5G, adaptive video calling and hands-free functionality, businesses who choose this bundle will be able to implement solutions quickly, reduce travel costs, go paperless and share data safely.

The three companies share a vision to bring solutions that help businesses boost productivity, solve challenges and work more efficiently.

"We are proud to bring this innovative bundle to market with the help of our friends at T-Mobile and Google," Hyperion CEO Kerry McGonigal said. "With disruptive pricing, cutting-edge 5G technology and innumerable use cases, this opportunity allows our customers to increase productivity and cut costs to the bottom line."

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a full-service business development master agent specializing in telecommunications. We focus on adding value for partners and have exclusive access to several disruptive technologies that make our bundled solutions more attractive. Acting as a consultant to our partners and clients, we ensure customers receive the most practical, affordable, and complete solution possible. Hyperion has a wide footprint in businesses of all sizes, offering dedicated care and technical support through the ordering, activation, and implementation processes. To learn more visit hyperionpartners.net .

Legal: 5G: Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest: Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q1 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience including task completion collected from November 2021 to May 2022. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA.

