ONE FAMILY PROPERTY RELEASES ACQUISITION ACTIVITY UPDATE

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Family Property (OFP Real Estate, LLC or "OFP"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a multi-tenant real estate portfolio containing thirty-five properties valued at more than $85,000,000.

The acquisition of this portfolio is part of One Family Property's robust pipeline in excess of $175,000,000 .

The portfolio includes net-leased real estate properties located across five states throughout the Midwest and Northeast. These properties are predominately leased to investment-grade tenants including: CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Advance Auto Parts, O'Reilly Auto Parts and Sherwin-Williams.

The acquisition of this portfolio is part of One Family Property's robust pipeline in excess of $175,000,000 for the remainder of the 2022 calendar year. OFP is committed to providing its partners, investors and clients with unparalleled investment opportunities.

About One Family Property:

One Family Property is a real estate investment firm based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition of properties leased to industry-leading tenants with a focus on essential businesses.

Since One Family Property's inception in early 2020, the company and its affiliates have acquired more than $120,000,000 of net-leased investments and seeks to acquire an additional $250,000,000 of real estate assets over the next 24-36 months.

One Family Property is led by its co-founders and managing partners, Jason Fisher and Aaron Baum. Jason Fisher serves as the firm's Chief Executive Officer, where he oversees all aspects of investment strategy, portfolio and asset management, acquisitions, financing and due diligence. Prior to forming OFP, Jason Fisher was a real estate attorney for 10 years and was a partner at Honigman LLP. Aaron Baum serves as the firm's Chief Acquisitions Officer, where he leads all the firm's acquisitions, including identifying, analyzing and acquiring real estate opportunities, portfolio strategy, portfolio management and managing tenant relationships. Prior to forming OFP, Aaron Baum was a founding partner of SAB Capital, a real estate investment sales brokerage firm based out of New York City.

