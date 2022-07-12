Truck Hero changes name to RealTruck

Leading branded manufacturer and online retailer to extend consumer loyalty and awareness with all truck owners

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck, the premier online retailer of aftermarket truck parts and accessories, will become the new name of the Truck Hero organization effective immediately. RealTruck.com has operated as Truck Hero's e-commerce arm and consumer brand since 2015. As truck owners' preferences and purchase patterns evolve, the name change reinforces the company's commitment to grow consumer awareness and interest in the truck accessories category and to continue to deliver exceptional value and experiences to consumers. This, in turn, will benefit the company's dealer and installer partners.

"When we started the company nearly 20 years ago, we were a small manufacturer of truck bed covers with approximately 180 employees," said Bill Reminder, founder, and chief executive officer. "Over the years we grew Truck Hero into one of the most respected names in the aftermarket industry with more than 5,000 employees and 35 locations across North America. Our journey and success continue today as RealTruck. This important and exciting milestone supports our long-term growth strategy, ongoing commitment to product innovation, and alignment with the way consumers now learn about and purchase their truck, Jeep®, and off-road accessories."

"We've identified that the best way to reach and teach truck owners about our products and the benefits they provide is through a unified omni-channel approach in alignment with our valued wholesale and OEM partners," said Ryan Herman, executive vice president of sales. "We remain committed to growing all channels of our business, and will fuel our future growth by inspiring millions of truck owners to transform their trucks, Jeeps® and off-road vehicles with the industry-leading brands we design, manufacture, and sell. It will be business as usual with our professional partners who will continue to engage with our Truck Hero sales team to support the growing demand we will create for the brands we manufacture and sell."

RealTruck started the rebrand with its "In The Real'' campaign, which launched last month with a series of TV commercials and "Off-The-Grid Coin " contest. The national event incentivized truck enthusiasts to venture into the wilderness on National Get Outdoors Day.

"We want to inspire millions of truck owners to pursue the art of the possible and transform their stock trucks into 'Real Trucks'," said Tony Ambroza, chief growth officer. "We will continue to generate broad category awareness and interest with truck owners who understand all the benefits our incredible products provide. RealTruck will be their partner from ideation to installation."

