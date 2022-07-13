TeraRecon Announces DocPanel Signs Contract for Intuition Titanium, Reaffirming its Cardiothoracic Imaging Service Commitment

DURHAM, N.C., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company and a leader in advanced medical visualization using AI to improve patient care, today announced U.S.-based DocPanel, the world's first radiology marketplace offering access to over 500 fellowship trained radiologists available for radiological reads, second opinions, and educational consults, has signed a contract for TeraRecon's advanced visualization software-as-a-subscription offering, Intuition Titanium.

DocPanel will leverage Intuition's KLAS-leading clinical features, plus a growing list of exclusive subscription-only content, accelerate their CT and MRI interpretation capabilities and, in turn, bolster their sub-specialty reading services to radiology and physician groups, hospitals, and occupational medicine clinics.

"With this agreement and access to subspecialist radiologists, all non-tertiary located programs could instantly mature their cardiac, coronary, and pulmonary imaging offerings," said Dr. Giovanni Lorenz, Lead Cardiothoracic Radiologist at DocPanel. "This is a game-changer for our patients."

"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with this customer," said Chris Massoll, SVP of Sales and Services at TeraRecon. "DocPanel is an excellent example of a healthcare services organization investing in and deploying the necessary tools to deliver radiology in a better way. We continue to see strong interest in our subscription-based offerings, including Titanium and Titanium Essentials in the United States and other global markets. This trend towards predictable and flexible pricing models that do not require access to capital budgets has put TeraRecon in a prime position to offer its customers the most comprehensive solutions that can easily fit their specific clinical and business needs."

TeraRecon offers a choice of subscription-based offerings, so there is no need to access capital budgets or engage in time-consuming approval processes while still allowing you to select the clinical functionality you need. And now, with AI-readiness built right in, more capabilities mean more value to clinicians and patients. The Intuition Titanium Suite, recently contracted by DocPanel, includes all the KLAS-leading clinical features to serve the needs of image-driven physicians across multiple service lines, including radiology, cardiology, and vascular surgery, neurology, and pulmonology.

About DocPanel: DocPanel is the world's first radiology marketplace, offering the largest network of US-based academic and subspecialty radiologists who provide final reads, protocol optimization support, new-service launch assistance, second opinions, and educational consults to clients worldwide. DocPanel's mission is to ensure every imaging exam is read by the right subspecialist. DocPanel currently serves more than 200 customers and provides access to over 500 radiologists. Learn more by visiting www.docpanel.com.

About TeraRecon: Serving 1,300 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights.

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and health care. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertai.com .

