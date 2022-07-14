Amid Looming Crisis, 900 Days Pass Without a Cost Estimate for the Energy Master Plan

New Jersey continues to refuse to release EMP cost analysis; BPU leans on sham studies to delay and obscure the findings from the public

TRENTON, N.J., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, July 15th, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities will mark the 900th day that it has failed to release a cost estimate for its Energy Master Plan (EMP).

(PRNewsfoto/Affordable Energy for New Jerse) (PRNewswire)

It's been more than two years since the Murphy administration and the Board of Public Utilities (BPU) codified the Energy Master Plan, and yet they continue to leave the public in the dark. The BPU has proposed several cost and economic impact studies for the EMP without releasing any results, and continues to move forward with the proposal despite skyrocketing inflation, high cost of living in New Jersey, and the significant impacts of the pandemic on our state's economy.

"It's a disgrace that the BPU continues to hide the true cost of the EMP from New Jerseyans, instead spending its time conducting sham studies and other distractions," said Ron Morano, Executive Director of AENJ. "As energy consumption climbs in the summer and our residents and businesses continue to face rising inflation, they deserve to know just how much the EMP will cost them."

As states like California face energy insecurity issues and return to fossil fuels to meet energy needs, New Jersey is abandoning cost-effective fuels in favor of a 100% electric approach – jeopardizing the stability of our grid and the finances of our state, our businesses, and our working families.

"Everyone supports the move toward a greener energy program, but New Jersey is running at break-neck speed with an energy master plan that eliminates such sources as clean natural gas – with complete disregard for the cost to ratepayers and the availability of energy to families and businesses," added Morano.

According to AENJ's own research, the EMP will cost a family of four over $200,000 – a cost most New Jerseyans can't afford as they contend with high prices and economic insecurity. Overall, the EMP could cost the state at least $500 billion. It's no wonder the BPU won't release its own cost analyses for the public. Instead, they're weaponizing the entire process even while concerned New Jerseyans call for transparency.

"Let's face if - if the EMP costs were not a problem, the BPU would have released them long ago," said Morano. "Shortsighted policies will overwhelm New Jerseyans and threaten the viability of our economy. We need a sensible and balanced energy policy that meets our needs."

About AENJ:

The Affordable Energy New Jersey Coalition is a dedicated group of business, labor, industry, civic and community organizations in New Jersey who have come together to ensure that families and businesses maintain access to clean and affordable energy.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Affordable Energy for New Jersey Coalition