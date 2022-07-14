Markerr Launches New Tools, Empowering CRE Investors to be More Efficient & Effective With Unique Insights

Markerr Launches New Tools, Empowering CRE Investors to be More Efficient & Effective With Unique Insights

Products Fuel Business Expansion as Markerr's ARR Grows 359% Year Over Year

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markerr , an analytics platform providing real estate investors with unique, accurate insights and tools to streamline their workflow, announced the expansion of its RealRent product line: a machine-learning powered multifamily rent forecast and single family rent nowcast. Concurrently, the firm launched RealRank, a property and market ranking tool for research and acquisitions teams. With Markerr's revenue having grown by 359% since Q2 2021, these new products will play a major role in meeting the data needs of its growing customer base.

Markerr (PRNewsfoto/Markerr) (PRNewswire)

New Forecasting and Ranking Products Accelerate Market Scoring, Diligence & Underwriting for Research & Acquisition Teams

Accurately assessing current and future rents is critical to successful diligence and underwriting processes. But most of the insights currently available to investors, owners and operators are based on data that is stale, skewed, or hard to validate. To close this gap, Markerr has expanded its RealRent products, providing the most accurate, data-driven view of current and future rents, to include nowcasts for single family properties in 250+ MSAs and forecasts for multifamily properties.

Markerr's new RealRank dashboard streamlines the submarket scoring and selection process by unifying critical property- and market-level metrics – including nominal values and growth rates for rent, income, employment and population – into a single view. Instead of cobbling together data from multiple sources, analysts can easily get a read on their pipeline and portfolio, share the latest insights with colleagues, as well as incorporate them into Investment Committee presentations.

"Shifting market conditions and a more challenging borrowing environment require real estate investors, owners and operators to innovate and deepen their relationship with technology and data," said Brian Lichtenberger, Founder and CEO of Markerr. "Investors who can act quickly, based on an accurate, holistic perspective, continue to outperform their competition. The expansion of RealRent and the release of RealRank advance our vision of setting a higher standard for real estate decision making, as we empower our customers to work more confidently and quickly."

RealRent data is available via bulk feeds, dashboards, and reports. The RealRank dashboard is available to Markerr customers today.

Rapid Growth in Customers, Revenue and Headcount Since Beginning of 2022

As the company rolls out its new products, Markerr is proud to share the exceptional business performance driven by the current product suite:

The expansion of existing relationships as well as the addition of new customers drove 359% ARR growth year over year

Markerr has 111% more customers now compared to last year

Existing customers are enthusiastic about the value of Markerr's products, as shown by 121% net retention year to date

The company has seen nearly 40% growth in employee headcount YTD, including the addition of Adam Slackman as SVP Revenue, and Hadley Johnson as VP Data Science

About Markerr

Markerr is setting a new standard for real estate decision-making by providing unique insights and tools to streamline critical investment workflows. Our data feeds, dashboards, reports and forecasts are built from a network of proprietary sources, connected by MarkerrID and transformed with data science for a complete picture of opportunities. Markerr's customers include leading investors, owners and operators of multifamily, single family rental, industrial, retail and office assets. For more information, please visit www.markerr.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Markerr