Orum completes SOC 2 Type II Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orum, the AI-driven outbound dialing platform that powers live conversations with prospects, has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II certification after completing a third-party audit of its data security and privacy protection processes.

The report, compiled by Prescient Assurance, documents how Orum's data security and privacy procedures meet the SOC 2 core criteria for security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality.

SOC 2, defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), consists of a series of auditing measures to ensure that service providers securely manage user data and privacy. As a leading enterprise-level SaaS provider, Orum's SOC 2 Type II report goes to further verify the commitment Orum is making to ensure that their business operations and procedures are at the highest level of security, trust, and transparency.

"Security is a journey and Orum has always been committed to keeping customers' data safe," said Rolland Miller, Vice President of Security and Compliance at Orum. "What this audit represents is that we've taken the next step by meeting all SOC 2 Type II certification requirements and had those controls tested and validated by licensed third parties. This enables our organization to provide our customers with the best service in terms of data security, privacy, and management."

In addition to the SOC 2 Type II compliance, Orum is continuing to prioritize the state of data security by pursuing ISO 27001 certification as well as GDPR and other privacy specific international certifications. This in conjunction with a number of internal cybersecurity initiatives meant to ensure that customer data is segregated and in compliance with International Privacy and Telephoney Laws are a part of the company's roadmap to expanding services internationally in 2023.

Read more on Orum's Blog: https://www.orum.com/post/announcing-soc2-type-ii-certification

About Orum

Orum is an AI-driven outbound dialing platform that powers live customer conversations and empowers sales teams by automating the hardest parts of calling. With Orum, sales teams can leverage AI to detect voicemails, filter out bad numbers, and navigate phone directories to get your reps into live conversations quickly. To learn more, visit www.orum.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Orum