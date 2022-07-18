Haleon launches with purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity

Maker of Sensodyne, Advil, and TUMS becomes one of the world's leading independent consumer health companies

Demerger from GSK plc (GSK) now complete

WARREN, N.J., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Haleon (LSE/NYSE: HLN) launches as an independent company 100% focused on consumer health, completing its demerger from GSK. The newly listed business is driven by its purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity.

Trading commenced on Monday on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), with Brian McNamara, CEO of Haleon, leading the opening ceremony to signal the start of trading. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is set to follow1 with a similar market-opening event taking place on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Haleon has a world-class portfolio of brands including Advil, Centrum, Sensodyne, Robitussin, and TUMS and will continue to develop category leading brands that address real consumer health needs, while focusing on future innovation across its entire portfolio.

With an increased consumer focus on health and wellness, an aging global population, an emerging middle class in high-growth economies, growing self-care in the face of increased pressure on public healthcare systems, and sizeable unmet consumer needs, Haleon has launched at a time when the consumer healthcare market is set for expansion (expected to be at a rate of 3-4% per annum over the medium-term). Haleon expects to deliver medium-term annual organic revenue growth of 4-6%.

Despite huge improvements in medicine, data, and technology, everyday health remains elusive for too many people. Haleon aims to change this through a two-pronged approach. First, by working to remove barriers to better everyday health, and second, by aiming to empower 50 million people a year by 2025 to be more included in opportunities for better everyday health.

The company's competitive advantage lies in its ability to blend deep human understanding and trusted science in the products it creates. Haleon is further distinguished by leading consumer healthcare-focused scientific capabilities, a well-developed organizational understanding of human health behaviors, strong capabilities in brand building, innovation, and digital commerce, and a powerful route-to-market.

The brands within the Haleon portfolio have been providing treatment and improving the quality of life for millions of people across the globe for decades. They have also been trusted, recognized, and recommended by healthcare professionals across multiple markets.

Brian McNamara , Chief Executive Officer, Haleon, said:

"This is a significant milestone for Haleon. Guided by our clear purpose and with a world class portfolio of brands that people know and trust, we stand ready to help address consumer needs and make better everyday health more achievable, inclusive, and sustainable.

"Consumer health has never been more important than it is today, and I am delighted that Haleon, as an independent company, is ready to pursue our ambitions.

"Today follows a huge amount of effort, planning, and collaboration by our dedicated colleagues all around the world."

Lisa Paley , President, North America , Haleon, said:

"Health matters, and our dedication to consumers, customers, and each other drives an unmatched understanding and empathy of what people truly need on their wellness journey. Our constant hunger, irresistible energy, and humanity fuel our desire to go beyond the products we sell in the US and Canada to offer new and valuable services and solutions that can and will have a positive impact on everyday health."

Haleon (pronounced "Hay-Lee-On") was unveiled as the name of the business in February 2022 and is inspired by the merging of the words 'Hale,' which is an old English word meaning 'in good health' and Leon, which is associated with the word 'strength.'

The company's signature "For Health. With Humanity" brings to life the essence and purpose of Haleon and was developed by its own colleagues. The signature will appear with our logo when space allows as it underscores the purpose of Haleon.

1 - It is expected that Haleon American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") will commence "regular-way" trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at market open on 22 July 2022. In addition, we expect that Haleon ADSs will begin trading on a "when-issued" basis on the NYSE from market open on 18 July 2022 up to and including 21 July 2022.

