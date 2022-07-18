Touchstone Bank Names Human Resources Director

PRINCE GEORGE, Va., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: TSBA) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Touchstone Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the appointment of Shauna L. Robertson as Senior Vice President and Human Resources Director at the Bank. Robertson will be responsible for leading key priorities such as recruiting and nurturing the talent needs of the Bank, managing effective human resource systems, operations, and reporting, all while fostering a workplace culture that excites and engages employees. Robertson began her new role with Touchstone Bank in early July 2022.

"We are thrilled to have Shauna's leadership and employee engagement excellence join our Touchstone team. Shauna's engaging approach will be an incredible asset to our Company. She is well versed in recruitment, talent development, customer service, and operations management and I am confident she will make a significant impact with our teammates and culture," said James Black, CEO of Touchstone Bank.

Most recently, Robertson served as Senior Vice President, Director of Retail Banking at a $2.7 billion financial institution based in Virginia, where she led a 100+ person retail team in the development of a sales culture that expanded customer relationships and drove branch profitability. Throughout her career, Ms. Robertson has conducted extensive training, coaching, and team-building programs, and increased community involvement of branch staff.

"I am proud to join the team at Touchstone. Touchstone strives to deliver quality experiences to its customers and employees. I look forward to demonstrating my commitment to providing an environment that allows everyone to feel highly valued while remaining focused on their success," said Robertson.

Ms. Robertson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University and is a graduate of Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management at the University of Virginia. She is a member of the Virginia Banker's Association Retail Committee and previously a member of the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM).

About Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank. Touchstone, through the bank and affiliates, provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, insurance, credit cards, and secondary market mortgage lending. Touchstone also provides investment and wealth management services and management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, and trust administration. Visit www.touchstone.bank for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. For this purpose, any statement that is not a statement of historical fact may be deemed to be a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the Company's market area; mergers, acquisitions and dispositions; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; and tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines.

