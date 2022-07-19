360training Positioned for Accelerated Growth, Announces Equity Partnership with GreyLion and Vestar Capital Partners

AUSTIN, Texas, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 360training.com, Inc., a leading online training and compliance platform, today announced a significant strategic equity partnership between the company, GreyLion Partners LP, and Vestar Capital Partners. Harris Williams served as a financial advisor through this transaction.

(PRNewswire)

360training is thrilled to have two long-term equity partners aligned with its strategic objectives and company values.

The addition of Vestar Capital Partners and additional capital commitment by GreyLion provides 360training with significantly more capital supporting its aggressive growth through acquisitions and organic growth. 360training's investments in technology and enhanced course offerings will continue to meet the needs of its corporate and individual customers today and in the future.

Investments by Vestar and GreyLion will help accelerate the consolidation of the fragmented online regulated training market resulting in higher quality offerings and more consistent regulatory compliance. Customers and Business professionals will benefit from this new strategic partnership as 360training continues to add capabilities across its online learning platform, enhances existing courses, and adds new courses. Business professionals and end-users will have access to higher quality and a constantly growing catalog of regulated training courses within a singular Learning Management System (LMS).

"We are thrilled to have not one, but two long-term equity partners aligned with our strategic objectives, company values, and operating philosophies. They bring us extensive experience and expertise partnering with other portfolio companies in the online education, healthcare, B2B, and e-commerce markets," says Tom Anderson, CEO of the company.

The 360training team has grown the equity value by approximately 350 percent since acquiring the company in 2018. "We have our dedicated employees to thank for this impressive growth as the team continues to integrate acquisitions and successfully scale our brands," continued Mr. Anderson.

The Executive team of Samantha Montalbano COO, Ryan Linders CMO, William Paape CFO, and Venkat Gaddipati CTO will continue to lead the company alongside Tom Anderson, GreyLion, and its new equity partner Vestar Capital Partners. Ryan Linders adds "Our employees are the driving force behind our company's success. We intend to continue attracting top-quality people who believe in our core values of "Deliver Results" and "Do The Right Thing". Their enthusiasm is evident in our employee satisfaction scores that are off the charts."

About 360training

360training is an integrated digital training and compliance platform for highly regulated industries. Through a unique combination of differentiated technology and deep regulatory expertise, 360training enables professionals to attain jobs and maintain industry-mandated requirements while helping organizations develop their workforces and remain compliant. 360training's robust, proprietary content library offers over 6,000 courses across major business verticals: Environment Health & Safety, Food & Beverage, Real Estate, Healthcare, Financial Services, and more.

Since 1997, 360training.com , Inc. has delivered over 11 million training plans across multiple brands, including HIPAA Exams , Meditec , AgentCampus , VanEd , TIPS , OSHAcampus , OSHA.com , and Learn2Serve . Please visit www.360training.com or their social media accounts on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn to learn more.

About GreyLion Partners LP

GreyLion focuses on investing in high-growth businesses in the lower middle market. We seek to partner with existing owners and management teams across the consumer, industrial, healthcare, software, and services sectors to deliver capital in tailored and flexible minority and control structures. GreyLion invests $25-$125 million of capital per investment, primarily within the United States. We currently manage private equity funds with approximately $1.7 billion in aggregate commitments.

About Vestar Capital Partners

Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services, and Healthcare. Since its inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $11 billion in 89 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $52 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit www.vestarcapital.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 360training.com