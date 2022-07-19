Brookdale Earns Best of the Best Award from Argentum

Residents and Associates recognized for contributions to the industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living's National Advisory Council (NAC) won a 2022 Argentum Best of the Best Award. The Argentum Best of the Best Awards recognize innovative programs, products and services that solve a particular challenge or advance excellence in senior living.

Brookdale National Advisory Council May meeting via Zoom (PRNewswire)

The NAC provides helpful and timely perspectives and suggestions that help improve and enhance the resident experience. Cindy Baier, Brookdale's President and CEO created the NAC in 2018. The NAC is comprised of residents selected from Brookdale Independent Living communities throughout the United States. Feedback from the NAC was especially insightful during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are extremely proud of this recognition," said Baier. "I believe that receiving feedback directly from those that we serve makes Brookdale stronger and helps us further enrich lives."

The Brookdale NAC was recognized in the July/August edition of Senior Living Executive magazine.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale operates and manages 674 communities in 41 states as of June 30, 2022, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com

Contact: Media Relations, 615-564-8666, media.relations@brookdale.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living