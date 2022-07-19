Callon Petroleum Company Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call for August 4, 2022

HOUSTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") plans to host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results.

Date: August 4, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time)

The Company plans to release second quarter 2022 results after market close on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

Contact Information

Kevin Smith

Director of Investor Relations

Callon Petroleum Company

ir@callon.com

(281) 589-5200

