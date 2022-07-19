SHENZHEN, China, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei's Carrier BG Chief Marketing Officer Philip Song launched a new suite of green development solution today during Win-Win·Huawei Innovation Week.

This solution, he explained in his speech titled " Green Development, Building Energy-efficient ICT Infrastructure ", is aimed at helping operators systematically improve network energy efficiency: "As ICT infrastructure continues to evolve from 5G and F5G to 5.5G and F5.5G, green networks, evaluated against the network carbon intensity (NCIe) index, will become a critical part of future target networks. The main objective of our solution launch today is to help operators systematically build green networks that simultaneously address traffic growth and carbon emission reduction."

Huawei's Carrier BG Chief Marketing Officer Philip Song speaking at Win-Win·Huawei Innovation Week (PRNewswire)

According to Song, technological innovation is required at three levels to help customers achieve green development goals:

At the site and equipment level, more integrated designs and new materials should be used to move sites fully outdoors, and increase equipment energy efficiency and the efficiency of using renewable energy.

In cross-site coordination and networking, a simplified network architecture and improved forwarding efficiency are required to maximize energy efficiency and make networks all-optical, simplified, and intelligent.

To achieve green O&M, new O&M and energy-saving policies should be more easily developed and delivered, and energy efficiency indicators and baselines should be made more visible, manageable, and optimizable.

At the event, Song launched Huawei's green development solution with innovations at these three levels, as well as the new NCIe indicator system which supports this three-layer solution of green site, green network, and green operation.

Closing out his speech, Song also announced the opening of the Evergreen Land engagement room, where Huawei will meet with global operators to discuss in-depth about green development and ways to build the most energy-efficient ICT infrastructure. He reiterated, "Huawei is committed to working with operators to improve the energy efficiency of ICT infrastructure and create value using green ICT technologies."

The full details of Huawei's new green development solution have been provided below:

At the site layer, the solution focuses on innovation in three areas:

Fully-outdoor deployment: Using innovative materials, the industry-leading blade power module supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G within a single site. The leading One Blade One Site solution features 97% site energy efficiency (SEE).

High degrees of integration: Ultra-wideband RF modules and multi-band antennas are integrated within these simplified sites. The company's unique signal direct injection feeding (SDIF) technology is able to realize zero losses with zero cabling inside multi-band antennas, boosting the telecommunications energy efficiency (TEE) of the equipment.

Efficient use of renewable energy: Solutions such as Huawei's AI-based PV-storage optimization and iPV shading for loss reduction are used to maximize the efficiency of using renewable energy.

At the network layer, the solution also features innovations in three areas:

All-optical connectivity: By upgrading the entire network from electrical switching to optical switching, the solution improves energy efficiency by about 10 times, while swapping copper for fiber further improves energy efficiency by about five times.

Simplification: The multi-service processing capability of Huawei routers enables the solution to integrate four units of equipment into one. With SDH modernization, the solution replaces multiple cabinets per site with one sub-rack per site, significantly reducing the amount of equipment room space needed and improving network energy efficiency (NEE). Continuous innovation in the optical transmission network (OTN) has also enabled the ultra-wideband Super C120+L120 solution to support a per-fiber capacity of nearly 100 Tbit/s, which means 1 million users can simultaneously watch movies online over a single fiber the thickness of a hair.

Intelligence: The solution supports intelligent dynamic hibernation of routers and automatically adjusts the forwarding frequency of network processors based on changes in the traffic volume.

At the operation layer, the solution focuses on user operations, energy saving policies, and energy efficiency indicators:

The solution accelerates the migration of users to networks using more energy-efficient RATs, for example, from 2G and 3G to 4G and 5G, greatly reducing energy consumption per bit and reducing the NCIe value.

The solution implements real-time traffic control and analysis, and adjusts forwarding processors' frequency or shuts down ports based on traffic volume changes.

The solution ensures that the indicators are visible, manageable, and optimizable.

The Win-Win·Huawei Innovation Week is held from July 18 to July 21 in Shenzhen, China. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we dive into topics such as 5.5G, green development, and digital transformation to envision shared success in the digital economy. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/winwin-innovation-week

