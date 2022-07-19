Mainspring Announces Linear Generator Pilot Project with Leading Utility AEP

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainspring Energy announced today that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with leading U.S utility American Electric Power (AEP) to pilot Mainspring's linear generator technology in Oklahoma. The pilot project will provide important real-world system experience as AEP evaluates a variety of potential grid-side use cases for the flexible linear generator technology, including:

Mainspring Energy (PRNewsfoto/Mainspring Energy, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

AEP will evaluate a variety of potential grid-side use cases for the flexible linear generator solution.

placement of scalable generation in load pockets to delay or avoid transmission/distribution upgrades

right-sized, just-in-time capacity that can dynamically switch between multiple fuels including hydrogen and ammonia as an alternative to new peaker generation

accelerated electrification of infrastructure including EV charging deployments, and utility-supplied clean resiliency to AEP's customers

"Modular resources that can scale with the utility and its customers, while easily transitioning from the available low-carbon fuels of today to cleaner fuel sources of tomorrow, are critical to enabling the transition to net zero carbon," said Mainspring Chief Commercial Officer Jim Dawe. "We have designed the linear generator to have future-proofed fuel flexibility to enable this transition, both at small installations to enable EV charging, grid edge projects at distribution substations, and larger grid-scale projects that can be an alternative to new fossil fuel peaker or combined cycle power plants. We are proud to be working with AEP, a recognized leader in finding ways to use clean technology solutions to benefit its customers."

"AEP is committed to exploring innovative technologies that accelerate the transition to cleaner power in a way that remains affordable for our customers," said Carlos J Casablanca, Managing Director, Distribution Planning and Analysis for AEP. "We are very interested in the scalability of Mainspring's flexible platform and its potential use in a variety of applications from customer-resiliency projects to grid-scale power plants."

The mandate for a reliable, affordable, and low-carbon electric grid is driving demand for new power generation technologies that can enable greatly increased use of renewable energy while providing firming capacity and resilience that can power the grid for days and weeks on end. The Mainspring Linear Generator is designed to meet these demands with an unprecedented level of flexibility for several grid requirements for the transition ahead.

About Mainspring Energy

Driven by its vision of the affordable, reliable, zero carbon grid of the future, Mainspring is delivering a breakthrough new category of power generation — the linear generator — to leading commercial, industrial, and utility customers to increase their energy resilience, generate cost savings, and meet their sustainability and climate goals. Customers include Fortune 500 companies like Kroger and Lineage Logistics, as well as utilities like PG&E, Florida Power and Light, and others. Based in Menlo Park, Calif., Mainspring is backed by top-tier investors. For more information on the company, technology, and products, please visit www.mainspringenergy.com

