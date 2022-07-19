Promethean Continues 2022 Industry Success with New Product Launch, Industry Award, and Strategic Alliance

The leading global education technology company showcased the all-new ActivPanel with ActivSync at ISTELive 22, named winner of the Tech & Learning Awards: Best of ISTELive 22, and launched alliance with Merlyn Mind

SEATTLE, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean , a leading global education technology company, has marked a successful H1 2022 with a new product launch, strategic alliance, and industry award recognition. Following Promethean's launch of the ActivPanel with ActivSync at ISTELive 22 in New Orleans, Louisiana, Tech & Learning , a leading resource of education technology news, recognized Promethean's new interactive panel as a winner of the Best of Show at ISTELive 22. It comes on the heels of Promethean's new strategic alliance with Merlyn Mind™, an artificial intelligence (AI) company. With the new alliance, Promethean will distribute Symphony Classroom™, the AI solution that brings the Merlyn digital assistant to teachers powered by voice-activated AI.

"It was uplifting to return to ISTELive and to successfully showcase the ActivPanel with ActivSync and receive positive feedback from our customers and partners. We are honored to be recognized as a standout product at this year's event," said Jennifer Foreman, chief marketing officer at Promethean. "The entire Promethean team worked tirelessly to deliver a product that will make teachers and administrators' lives easier, and the Tech & Learning award is validation that the all-new ActivPanel will enhance both teaching and learning. With innovative alliances like that with Merlyn Mind, we can't wait to see what the future holds."

Tech & Learning judges awarded Promethean's ActivPanel with ActivSync as a winner for transforming education in schools and around the world. The interactive panel delivers the most robust, intuitive, and secure user experience to date and meets the needs of teachers and IT administrators with cutting-edge technology that enables a seamless classroom experience.

"It was great to be back in person at ISTELive22 and see so many examples of innovation on the exhibit hall floor," says Christine Weiser, content director for Tech & Learning. "Our judges chose the winners as examples of excellence in terms of value, quality, ease of use, and versatility. Congratulations to our winners!"

Educators and administrators at ISTELive 22 had the chance to experience the ActivPanel in person, with its easy, secure sign-in options, streamlined connection to content, flexible lesson delivery software , and personalized user experience. It is the only interactive panel with ActivSync, Promethean's patented technology, which eliminates the digital barriers between devices and enables increased connectivity, customizable settings, and enhanced mobility, so teachers can move around the classroom freely. Furthermore, teachers can now access advanced AI technology to make everyday tasks in the classroom easier with Merlyn, the digital assistant created specifically for the classroom by the innovators at Merlyn Mind.

By incorporating feedback from teachers and administrators, Promethean has engineered a next-generation interactive panel built to last and can be used with minimal maintenance and training. The all-new ActivPanel, currently available in the U.S. and select countries, comes in two models, ActivPanel 9 and ActivPanel 9 Premium. See all of the features and specifications here . Learn more about Merlyn Mind's Symphony Classroom featuring the Merlyn digital assistant here .

Tech & Learning will feature Promethean ActivPanel with ActivSync in an upcoming special issue. Learn more about the award here .

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com .

