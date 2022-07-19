Rain the Growth Agency Strikes Deal with iSpot

The advertising agency now offers advanced cross-platform video conversion tracking for enhanced performance analysis and optimization

PORTLAND, Ore., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain the Growth Agency , the leading independent, performance-minded, fully integrated DTC advertising agency, has announced a strategic partnership with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV measurement company.

The agreement allows Rain the Growth Agency's roster of advertisers efficient and standardized access to iSpot's full funnel approach to measurement. From media measurement and competitive tracking to conversion analytics and TV/OTT cross-platform verification—the agency is equipped to prescribe the capabilities of the iSpot platform based on a brand's unique KPIs, and integrate third-party verification into customized dashboards.

As DTC advertisers continue to recognize TV and OTT as performance vehicles, Rain the Growth Agency can now optimize media using iSpot's business outcome metrics. This includes deterministic full-funnel TV and OTT ad conversion analytics such as web visits, web engagement, offline point-of-sale (POS) metrics, store foot traffic, app installs and app engagement. These metrics are combined with the power of Rain the Growth Agency's full suite of proprietary video measurement tools including marketing mix modeling and custom dashboards.

"iSpot is the preeminent leader in video audience measurement and emerging currencies," said Kyle Eckhart, Senior Vice President of Client Strategy, Rain the Growth Agency. "We are delighted to be partnering with iSpot to offer comprehensive measurement solutions that will empower informed audience-first strategy and campaign optimization."

The deal comes on the heels of iSpot's acquisition of DRMetrix, a real-time measurement offering optimized for DTC and performance marketers and marks an expansion of iSpot's efforts to offer premium tools to all segments of the video marketplace.

"We're delighted to launch a strategic partnership with Rain the Growth Agency to provide best in class measurement, attribution and insights that can optimize investments wherever their clients need a deep understanding of their video performance, competitive context and how to deliver for performance brands," said Rob McCave, Head of Agency Development, iSpot.tv.

A total of 309 DTC brands have advertised on TV in the first half of 2022. That's up from 166 in the first half of 2019 and 254 even in the first half of 2021, according to iSpot's recent report on DTC TV advertising.

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, performance-minded, fully integrated advertising agency. We link strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic cross-channel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands with traditional models. For more than 20 years, we have been scaling businesses such as Peloton, Chewy, Wayfair, Headspace, Humana, USAA, 23andMe, SimpliSafe and 1-800 Contacts. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon and co-founded in 1998 by Michelle Cardinal, our agency has grown to 300 employees nationwide.

About iSpot.tv

iSpot.tv is the market leader in real-time television advertising measurement and attribution. The company's always-on platform measures impressions and attention for all TV ads in a unified manner across linear, time-shifted, VOD and OTT environments. iSpot.tv's TV attribution solution enables advertisers and TV networks to plan, optimize and transact on business-outcome measures. The company delivers its solution in real-time via intuitive and modern dashboards as well as APIs and customized analytics. iSpot.tv has hundreds of brands and all major TV networks licensing its enterprise solution.

