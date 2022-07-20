P.F. Chang's opens new P.F. Chang's To Go in Miami Lakes, Florida

P.F. Chang's To Go expands presence with first Miami-area location and fifth statewide location

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's announced the opening of its first P.F. Chang's To Go location in Miami Lakes, Florida, today. Continuing the national expansion of P.F. Chang's To Go , the fast-casual concept provides guests with bold, authentically crafted Asian food whenever the craving hits. Miami Lakes is the fifth P.F. Chang's To Go location in Florida and marks the first P.F. Chang's To Go location south of Orlando.

Launched in 2020 as part of the company's off-premise dining strategy, P.F. Chang's To Go features a smaller footprint while offering the same iconic, wok-fired dishes guests love in areas where a full-service bistro location would not be possible. The convenient format provides guests with easier to-go options that fit their needs including online and mobile app ordering, takeout, delivery, and catering packages.

"We are excited to introduce P.F. Chang's To Go to the Miami community with the opening of P.F. Chang's To Go Miami Lakes," said Art Kilmer, P.F. Chang's chief operating officer. "From takeout and delivery to convenient catering options, P.F. Chang's To Go offers a new way for guests to order and enjoy scratch made P.F. Chang's favorites in a way that best fits their evolving on-the-go lifestyle."

P.F. Chang's To Go Miami Lakes is now open at 15121 NW 67th Avenue Miami Lakes, FL 33014. Hours of operation are 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., seven days per week. The 1,359 square-foot location offers limited indoor seating for guests who prefer to dine in. Menu items include popular P.F. Chang's made-from-scratch dishes that guests know and love, like Chang's Spicy Chicken, Mongolian Beef and Chang's Lettuce Wraps.

The first P.F. Chang's To Go location in South Florida complements nearby full-service bistro locations in Miami, including P.F. Chang's Miami, P.F. Chang's Brickell , P.F. Chang's The Falls , and P.F. Chang's North Miami Beach . It joins four other P.F. Chang's To Go locations in Jacksonville , Orlando, Lake Mary, and the recently opened Winter Garden location.

In addition to expanding P.F. Chang's presence in the Miami metropolitan area, P.F. Chang's To Go Miami Lakes adds approximately 30 new jobs to the community with opportunities in both culinary and hospitality fields. Qualified job candidates interested in a career with P.F. Chang's may apply at jobs.pfchangs.com.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

