Pipefy Named Best Company for Career Growth and the company with the Best CEO for Diversity in 2022 Comparably Awards

The rankings were based on more than 15 million employee ratings across the US

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipefy , the low-code business process automation platform that empowers "doers" to build automated workflows, has been named Best Company for Career Growth in 2022 by Comparably . Alessio Alionço, Pipefy's Founder and CEO, was also recognized among the Best CEOs for Diversity in the annual Comparably's awards, which were made public in July 2022. The list of awarded enterprises and leaders was based on ratings provided by employees who anonymously evaluated their workplaces on Comparably.com.

The process took 12 months, from June 2021 to June 2022. Comparably considered an amount of 15 million ratings across 70,000 US companies, either large or small. Besides the categories Pipefy won, the annual awards also recognize the Best CEOs for Women and the companies with the Best Leadership. "These lists showcase the leaders who are helping to drive positive culture change across companies large and small", states the employee evaluation platform.

In Alessio's view, every global CEO needs to understand diversity as a value, and make it a significant investment. "You can believe in diversity and respect it, but to drive inclusion, these foundations need to be present from the beginning," Alionco says.

"I would say that 50% of your success is first allowing yourself to have the chance to be successful in creating those opportunities. And part of that is due to your mental model, it's about how high your bar is in anything you expect to do", he says.

It is not the first time that Pipefy appears among the recognized companies in Comparably's awards. In April 2022, the company was named in four key categories - Best Company Outlook, Best Company Bay Area, Best Teams for Engineering and Best Teams for Marketing.

Pipefy is the low-code business process automation platform that increases team productivity, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for Finance and Procurement, HR, and Revenue teams, so those requesting services, those processing the requests, and those managing the operation are more efficient. Through automation and a low-code platform, Pipefy enhances speed, increases visibility, and delivers higher quality outcomes with ready-to-use, customizable workflows. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

