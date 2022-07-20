Senator Bob Kerrey Joins Project Admission Board

Kerrey is the latest addition to the rapidly growing company transforming how tickets are being sold and distributed

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Admission, a technology company specializing in digital ticketing solutions for the sport and entertainment industries, announced today that the Honorable Bob Kerrey, former Nebraska Senator, U.S. Navy Seal, Medal of Honor recipient, and accomplished business leader, has joined its board of directors.

"I am thrilled at the opportunity to join the Project Admission board and help its growth."

Currently, Kerrey serves as a Managing Director at Allen & Company.

"I've had the pleasure of knowing Stephen Glicken for the last several decades and have continued to be impressed by his business acumen," says Mr. Kerrey. "When he showed me the transformative power that Project Admission is positioned to have on ticketing and live events, I was thrilled at the opportunity to join the board and help its growth."

Prior to Allen & Company, from 2001 to 2011, Mr. Kerrey was President of The New School, a university founded on democratic ideals and daring educational practices. On his watch, The New School experienced unprecedented growth in enrollment, faculty, scholarships, capital projects, research, and international engagement. From 1989 to 2001, Mr. Kerrey represented Nebraska in the Senate, where he promoted equity for rural communities, led in farm and environmental legislation, strengthened taxpayers' rights, led in restructuring our intelligence agencies, and partnered with local leaders to build projects of lasting value to Nebraskans.

The announcement of Mr. Kerrey joining Project Admission's board comes on the heels of the company's acquisition of SplitSeasonTickets this past June. Earlier this year, Project Admission announced its partnership with Major League Baseball and its Clubs, including the Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, and Cincinnati Reds, while expanding its footprint in professional soccer with a client base that now includes Minnesota United, Austin FC, Portland Timbers, Houston Dynamo, LouCity, Hartford Athletic, and Chicago Red Stars, among others.

In addition to its presence in professional baseball and soccer, Project Admission's platform is being used by other sport and non-sport-related properties, including the NBA, the NFL, The Avett Brothers, One Republic, and Zac Brown.

For more information, please visit ProjectAdmission.com.

Media Contact: Josh Baron: josh@projectadmission.com

About Project Admission

With an extensive and flexible platform, Project Admission works directly with the live event industry to provide unique monetizing features and opportunities around the life of the ticket, adding value and simplifying the commercialization of live events. Having closed a recent round of funding, Project Admission's evolving suite of features currently provides clients across the NFL, NBA, MLS and NWSL with promotional tools to assist fans, brands, and influencers to sell tickets from custom branded storefronts. The company's current roster of clients includes the New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota United FC and Portland Timbers, among others. Other clients from the past several years include the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, The Avett Brothers, One Republic, Zac Brown and Enterprise Rent-a-Car. For more information, visit https://projectadmission.com

