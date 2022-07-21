Appeal of Conscience Foundation to Honor Robert Kraft, Founder, Chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group, and Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman of the L'Oréal Group, at the 57th Annual Appeal of Conscience Awards

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appeal of Conscience Foundation, an interfaith organization dedicated to religious freedom and human rights and its President and Founder Rabbi Arthur Schneier, will present the 2022 Appeal of Conscience Award to Robert Kraft, founder, Chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group, and Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman of the L'Oréal Group, at the 57th Annual Appeal of Conscience Awards to be held at The Pierre Hotel in New York on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Appeal of Conscience Award:

The Appeal of Conscience Award is presented to visionary business executives with a sense of social responsibility who use their resources and vast reach across borders to better serve the global community.

According to Rabbi Arthur Schneier, "Robert Kraft will be cited as a leader in education who stands in the forefront of social justice combatting anti-Semitism and all forms of hatred. Jean-Paul Agon will be recognized for his visionary, innovative, global leadership committed to respect for human dignity, diversity and inclusiveness."

"I am humbled to receive this honor and join such a distinguished list of past recipients," said Robert Kraft. "What Rabbi Schneier has created with this foundation and the positive impact it has had over the past half-century is truly remarkable. His interfaith education has made the world a better, more peaceful place. I have tremendous respect for his tireless pursuit to combat hatred and his mission to help all humanity."

"It is an immense honor for me – and for the entire L'Oréal community– to receive the Appeal of Conscience Award from an organization that has been advancing an inspiring vision of human peace for more than 50 years," said Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman of the L'Oréal Group. "At L'Oréal, we aim to always operate our business with a deep conscience, commitment, and sense of responsibility for our world. To have our collective contributions recognized brings us all a great feeling of pride."

Robert Kraft:

Robert Kraft, founder, chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group, is an American entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist whose portfolio of businesses and brands range across many verticals including paper and packaging, sports and entertainment, real estate and venture investing. The portfolio consists of over 100 venture and private equity direct investments including the New England Patriots.

In 2019, Kraft became a founding partner in creating the REFORM Alliance, a foundation focused on American criminal justice reform through changing laws, policies, hearts and minds to reduce the number of long-term incarcerations resulting from minor probation and parole violations. Kraft was also awarded the 2019 Genesis Prize, referred to as the "Jewish Nobel" by Time magazine. As the Genesis Prize Laureate, Kraft announced a $20 million commitment to establish the Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism in response to the growing rise in anti-Semitism in America and abroad. The foundation created a social media initiative called tbh, or Together Beat Hate, which creates educational campaigns designed to galvanize its audiences in the fight against all forms of hatred.

Jean-Paul Agon:

Jean-Paul Agon is Chairman of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leader in Beauty. He has been leading the Group with a double ambition: combining economic performance and exemplarity in environmental, social, ethical, and societal fields. Throughout his career, he has always fought to embrace diversity, promote equality, support diverse communities and encourage acceptance across the globe. The Group has been named one of the world's most ethical companies by the Ethisphere Institute for 12 years running. L'Oréal is one of the top 100 companies in the Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion ranking.

In 2021, Jean-Paul Agon received the Anti-Defamation League's Courage Against Hate Award. He received the Ethical Resource Center's Pace Leadership in Ethics Award in 2009. Jean-Paul is chairman of the Board of HEC Paris. He is a member of the European Round Table of Industrialists, a Director of the French Institute of International Relations (Ifri) and Chairman of the Society of Friends of the City of Paris Museum of Modern Art. He is a commander of the French Legion of Honour.

Dinner Chairs for the 57th Annual Awards Dinner are Brian Moynihan, Chair and CEO of Bank of America, a past ACF awardee, and David Greenberg, CEO of L'Oréal USA.

"At the 57th Annual Appeal of Conscience Awards Dinner, we'll pay tribute to Robert Kraft for his longstanding work to strengthen communities and promote peaceful co-existence at the local and global levels," said Brian Moynihan, Chair and CEO of Bank of America. "Today, these values are more vital than ever, and I'm honored to join the Appeal of Conscience Foundation in recognizing this visionary leader."

"As someone who has worked with Jean-Paul Agon for decades, I can say with complete confidence, on behalf of the entire L'Oréal community, that L'Oréal is a more responsible company, more actively engaged in the world, and more aware of its positive power as a global corporate citizen because of his vision and leadership," said David Greenberg, CEO of L'Oréal USA.

Previous Appeal of Conscience Award Honorees:

The ACF has recognized prominent business leaders with the Appeal of Conscience Award including: Dr. Noubar Afeyan, Bernard Arnault, Mary Barra, Barbara Bush, Michael Bloomberg, Alex Gorsky, Robert Iger, Muhtar Kent, Coretta Scott King, Brian Moynihan, Virginia Rometty, Stephen A. Schwarzman, Masayoshi Son, Paul Volcker Timotheus Höttges, Stephen M. Ross, Susan Wojcicki, and Dr. Albert Bourla.

About Appeal of Conscience Foundation:

Appeal of Conscience Foundation, under the leadership of Rabbi Arthur Schneier, has worked worldwide on behalf of religious freedom, human rights and peaceful coexistence since 1965. To uphold the principle "live and let live" is the Appeal of Conscience Foundation's continuing goal. An interfaith coalition of business, religious and foreign policy leaders, this international organization promotes mutual understanding, peace and interreligious cooperation and provides a voice of conscience to protect minorities. The Appeal of Conscience Foundation believes that freedom, democracy and human rights are fundamental values that give nations of the world their best hope for peace, security and shared prosperity. www.appealofconscience.org

