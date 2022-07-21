Boeing and Qatar Airways Finalize Order for 25 737 MAX Airplanes -- Qatar's flag carrier adds Boeing's largest, most efficient single-aisle model to serve its short- and medium-haul network

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Qatar Airways today finalized an order for 25 737 MAX airplanes, providing the flag carrier's short- and medium-haul fleet with improved economics, fuel efficiency and sustainable operations. Company leaders announced the order for the 737-10, Boeing's largest and most efficient single-aisle jet, in a signing ceremony at the Farnborough International Airshow.

Boeing and Qatar Airways Finalize Order for 25 737 MAX Airplanes (PRNewswire)

"We are honored that Qatar Airways has decided to add Boeing's single-aisle family to its fleet, deepening our relationship with this world-class airline," said Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO. "The 737-10 is ideally suited for Qatar Airways' regional network and will provide the carrier with the most capable, most fuel-efficient airplane in its class."

Seating up to 230 passengers with a range of 3,300 nautical miles, the 737-10 is the largest airplane in the 737 MAX family, offering greater fuel efficiency and the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle airplane in the industry. The jet can cover 99% of the world's single-aisle routes.

In January, Boeing and Qatar Airways announced a Memorandum of Understanding for 737 MAX airplanes at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. In addition, the airline became the global launch customer for the new 777-8 Freighter, with an order for up to 50 freighters.

Qatar Airways operates more than 120 Boeing airplanes including 777 and 787 passenger jets along with 747 and 777 freighters.

A multi-award winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the 'Airline of the Year' at the 2021 Skytrax World Airline Awards. It was also named 'World's Best Business Class', 'World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge', 'World's Best Business Class Airline Seat', 'World's Best Business Class Onboard Catering' and 'Best Airline in the Middle East'. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 150 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, currently named 'Airport of the Year' by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

