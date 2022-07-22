Twitter Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today announced financial results for its second quarter 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Highlights

Except as otherwise stated, all financial results discussed below are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP. As supplemental information, we have provided certain additional non-GAAP financial measures in this press release's supplemental tables, and such supplemental tables include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to our GAAP results. The sum of individual metrics may not always equal total amounts indicated due to rounding.

Q2 average monetizable daily active usage (mDAU) was 237.8 million, up 16.6% compared to Q2 of the prior year. The increase was driven by ongoing product improvements and global conversation around current events.

Q2 revenue totaled $1.18 billion , a decrease of 1% year-over-year, or an increase of 2% on a constant currency basis, reflecting advertising industry headwinds associated with the macroenvironment as well as uncertainty related to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk . When excluding MoPub and MoPub Acquire, year-over-year growth was 3%. 1

Costs and expenses totaled $1.52 billion , an increase of 31% year-over-year.

Operating loss was $344 million , representing a -29% operating margin, compared to operating income of $30 million or 3% operating margin in the same period last year.





Net loss was $270 million , representing a net margin of -23% and diluted EPS of - $0.35 . This compares to net income of $66 million , a net margin of 6% and diluted EPS of $0.08 in the same period last year.





Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $30 million , compared to $382 million in the same period last year. Capital expenditures totaled $154 million , compared to $276 million in the same period last year.

Given the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk, we will not host an earnings conference call, issue a shareholder letter, or provide financial guidance in conjunction with our second quarter 2022 earnings release. For further detail and discussion of our financial performance please refer to our upcoming quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP below.

1 In December 2021, we completed the wind down of MoPub Acquire and on January 1, 2022, we closed the sale of MoPub to AppLovin. MoPub revenue was previously reported in Subscription and Other Revenue, and MoPub Acquire revenue was previously reported in Advertising Revenue.

Elon Musk Transaction

As announced on April 25, 2022, we entered into a merger agreement, pursuant to which Twitter agreed to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash. Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.

On July 8, 2022, representatives of Mr. Musk delivered a notice purporting to terminate the merger agreement. Twitter believes that Mr. Musk's purported termination is invalid and wrongful, and the merger agreement remains in effect. On July 12, 2022, Twitter commenced litigation against Mr. Musk and certain of his affiliates to cause them to specifically perform their obligations under the merger agreement and consummate the closing in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement. On July 19, 2022, Twitter's request for an expedited trial was granted, and the trial is being scheduled for October 2022.

Adoption of the merger agreement by our stockholders is the only remaining approval or regulatory condition to completing the merger under the merger agreement. The exact timing of completion of the merger, if at all, cannot be predicted because the merger is subject to ongoing litigation, adoption of the merger agreement by our stockholders and the satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions.

About Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)

Twitter is what's happening and what people are talking about right now. To learn more, visit about.twitter.com and follow @Twitter. Let's talk.

A Note About Metrics

Twitter defines monetizable daily active usage or users (mDAU) as people, organizations, or other accounts who logged in or were otherwise authenticated and accessed Twitter on any given day through twitter.com, Twitter applications that are able to show ads, or paid Twitter products, including subscriptions. Average mDAU for a period represents the number of mDAU on each day of such period divided by the number of days for such period. Changes in mDAU are a measure of changes in the size of our daily logged in or otherwise authenticated active total accounts. To calculate the year-over-year change in mDAU, we subtract the average mDAU for the three months ended in the previous year from the average mDAU for the same three months ended in the current year and divide the result by the average mDAU for the three months ended in the previous year. Additionally, our calculation of mDAU is not based on any standardized industry methodology and is not necessarily calculated in the same manner or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Similarly, our measures of mDAU growth and engagement may differ from estimates published by third parties or from similarly titled metrics of our competitors due to differences in methodology.

The numbers of mDAU presented in our earnings materials are based on internal company data. While these numbers are based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage and engagement across our large number of total accounts around the world. Furthermore, our metrics may be impacted by our information quality efforts, which are our overall efforts to reduce malicious activity on the service, inclusive of spam, malicious automation, and fake accounts. For example, there are a number of false or spam accounts in existence on our platform. We have performed an internal review of a sample of accounts and estimate that the average of false or spam accounts during the second quarter of 2022 represented fewer than 5% of our mDAU during the quarter. The false or spam accounts for a period represents the average of false or spam accounts in the samples during each monthly analysis period during the quarter. In making this determination, we applied significant judgment, so our estimation of false or spam accounts may not accurately represent the actual number of such accounts, and the actual number of false or spam accounts could be higher than we have estimated. We are continually seeking to improve our ability to estimate the total number of spam accounts and eliminate them from the calculation of our mDAU, and have made improvements in our spam detection capabilities that have resulted in the suspension of a large number of spam, malicious automation, and fake accounts. We intend to continue to make such improvements. After we determine an account is spam, malicious automation, or fake, we stop counting it in our mDAU, or other related metrics. We also treat multiple accounts held by a single person or organization as multiple mDAU because we permit people and organizations to have more than one account. Additionally, some accounts used by organizations are used by many people within the organization. As such, the calculations of our mDAU may not accurately reflect the actual number of people or organizations using our platform.

In addition, geographic location data collected for purposes of reporting the geographic location of our mDAU is based on the IP address or phone number associated with the account when an account is initially registered on Twitter. The IP address or phone number may not always accurately reflect a person's actual location at the time they engaged with our platform. For example, someone accessing Twitter from the location of the proxy server that the person connects to rather than from the person's actual location.

We regularly review and may adjust our processes for calculating our internal metrics to improve their accuracy.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Twitter's financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP, Twitter considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including revenues excluding foreign exchange effect, which we refer to as on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP income (loss) before income taxes, non-GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP costs and expenses, and adjusted free cash flow, as well as measures excluding MoPub Acquire (formerly known as CrossInstall), which we wound down in December 2021, and MoPub, which we sold to AppLovin on January 1, 2022.

In order to present revenues on a constant currency basis for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022, Twitter translated the applicable measure using the prior year's monthly exchange rates for its settlement currencies other than the US dollar. Twitter defines non-GAAP income (loss) before income taxes as income (loss) before income taxes adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes, non-cash expense related to acquisitions, impairment (gain) on investments in privately held companies, restructuring charges, and one-time non-recurring gain, if any; Twitter defines non-GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes as the current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability using the estimated annual effective tax rate, which is dependent on the jurisdictional mix of earnings; and Twitter defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes, non-cash expense related to acquisitions, impairment (gain) on investments in privately held companies, restructuring charges, and one-time non-recurring gain, if any, and adjustment to income tax expense based on the non-GAAP measure of profitability using the estimated annual effective tax rate, which is dependent on the jurisdictional mix of earnings. Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by non-GAAP diluted share count. Non-GAAP diluted share count is GAAP basic share count plus potential common stock instruments such as stock options, RSUs, shares to be purchased under employee stock purchase plan, unvested restricted stock, the conversion feature of convertible senior notes, and warrants. Twitter defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, interest and other expense, net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, restructuring charges, and one-time non-recurring gain, if any. Twitter defines non-GAAP costs and expenses as total costs and expenses adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash expense related to acquisitions, restructuring charges, and one-time non-recurring gain, if any. Adjusted free cash flow is GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures (i.e., purchases of property and equipment including equipment purchases that were financed through finance leases, less proceeds received from the disposition of property and equipment).

Twitter is presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing Twitter's operating results through the eyes of management, and because it believes that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing Twitter's core business operating results over multiple periods with other companies in its industry.

Twitter believes that revenues on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP income (loss) before income taxes, non-GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP costs and expenses provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of Twitter's past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by Twitter's management in its financial and operational decision-making. Twitter uses these measures to establish budgets and operational goals for managing its business and evaluating its performance.

Twitter believes that revenues on a constant currency basis is a useful metric that facilitates comparison to its historical performance. Twitter believes that non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP costs and expenses help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be masked by expenses and one-time gains or charges, or the effects of the income tax benefits related to the establishment of deferred tax assets and the tax provisions from the establishment of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets described above, which are non-operating benefits and expenses.

In addition, Twitter believes that adjusted free cash flow provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash from operations and that it is typically a more conservative measure of cash flows. However, adjusted free cash flow does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of its ability to fund its cash needs.

We have included measures excluding MoPub and MoPub Acquire because such businesses are no longer part of our operations, and we believe these measures are useful in understanding the ongoing results of our operations.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

TWITTER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,680,596

$ 2,186,549 Short-term investments

3,440,147

4,207,133 Accounts receivable, net

972,591

1,217,404 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

180,247

266,484 Assets held for sale

—

40,800 Total current assets

7,273,581

7,918,370 Property and equipment, net

2,175,290

2,082,160 Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,372,465

1,195,124 Intangible assets, net

52,643

69,324 Goodwill

1,303,438

1,301,520 Deferred tax assets, net

997,900

1,148,573 Other assets

403,970

344,445 Total assets

$ 13,579,287

$ 14,059,516 Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 153,092

$ 203,171 Accrued and other current liabilities

676,189

918,350 Operating lease liabilities, short-term

187,982

222,346 Total current liabilities

1,017,263

1,343,867 Convertible notes, long-term

3,563,136

3,559,023 Senior notes, long-term

1,683,713

693,996 Operating lease liabilities, long-term

1,282,393

1,071,209 Deferred and other long-term tax liabilities, net

41,190

40,691 Other long-term liabilities

59,111

43,531 Total liabilities

7,646,806

6,752,317 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

4

4 Additional paid-in capital

7,019,800

8,432,112 Treasury stock

—

(5,295) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(200,456)

(117,320) Accumulated deficit

(886,867)

(1,002,302) Total stockholders' equity

5,932,481

7,307,199 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 13,579,287

$ 14,059,516











TWITTER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue

$ 1,176,660

$ 1,190,427

$ 2,377,644

$ 2,226,445 Costs and expenses















Cost of revenue

540,676

416,932

1,048,126

797,940 Research and development

454,859

299,859

826,554

550,568 Sales and marketing

308,301

301,902

608,110

536,494 General and administrative

216,586

141,482

366,449

259,009 Total costs and expenses

1,520,422

1,160,175

2,849,239

2,144,011 Income (loss) from operations

(343,762)

30,252

(471,595)

82,434 Interest expense

(23,342)

(13,893)

(38,786)

(27,078) Interest income

13,595

9,202

21,557

20,203 Other income, net

17,616

55,739

11,110

55,745 Gain (loss) on sale of asset group

(11)

—

970,463

— Income (loss) before income taxes

(335,904)

81,300

492,749

131,304 Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(65,897)

15,651

249,470

(2,350) Net income (loss)

$ (270,007)

$ 65,649

$ 243,279

$ 133,654 Net income (loss) per share:















Basic

$ (0.35)

$ 0.08

$ 0.31

$ 0.17 Diluted

$ (0.35)

$ 0.08

$ 0.30

$ 0.16 Numerator used to compute net income (loss) per share:















Basic

$ (270,007)

$ 65,649

$ 243,279

$ 133,654 Diluted

$ (270,007)

$ 68,501

$ 246,934

$ 138,896 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss)

per share:















Basic

766,837

796,472

772,911

795,992 Diluted

766,837

869,180

835,661

870,622



















TWITTER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities















Net income (loss)

$ (270,007)

$ 65,649

$ 243,279

$ 133,654 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization expense

173,288

134,812

333,571

265,864 Stock-based compensation expense

282,190

178,202

459,453

289,075 Bad debt expense

397

1,796

(312)

391 Deferred income taxes

(59,559)

856

131,148

(23,017) Gain on investments in privately-held companies

(22,600)

(51,894)

(22,600)

(51,894) Loss (gain) on sale of asset group

11

—

(970,463)

— Other adjustments

(5,047)

(3,272)

945

1,467 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed from

acquisitions:















Accounts receivable

37,842

(100,328)

228,579

88,969 Prepaid expenses and other assets

67,864

36,469

19,028

(44,520) Operating lease right-of-use assets

66,667

54,803

132,721

104,049 Accounts payable

(52,595)

27,626

(88,205)

2,818 Accrued and other liabilities

(110,092)

92,861

(178,045)

99,243 Operating lease liabilities

(78,663)

(55,613)

(133,312)

(93,948) Net cash provided by operating activities

29,696

381,967

155,787

772,151 Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property and equipment

(154,496)

(279,195)

(317,670)

(460,376) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

850

3,002

3,332

4,837 Purchases of marketable securities

(543,093)

(794,866)

(1,643,930)

(2,165,696) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

1,068,945

863,076

1,766,296

2,084,537 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

(1)

25,191

590,592

1,092,794 Purchases of investments in privately-held companies

(1,522)

(630)

(6,536)

(31,497) Proceeds from sale of asset group

—

—

1,050,000

— Investments in Finance Justice Fund

(24,000)

(12,500)

(30,500)

(22,700) Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(9,379)

(14,559)

(9,379)

(22,937) Other investing activities

—

700

—

(8,385) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

337,304

(209,781)

1,402,205

470,577 Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes

—

—

—

1,437,500 Proceeds from issuance of senior notes

—

—

1,000,000

— Purchases of convertible note hedges

—

—

—

(213,469) Proceeds from issuance of warrants concurrent with note hedges

—

—

—

161,144 Debt issuance costs

—

—

(11,270)

(16,769) Repurchases of common stock

—

(333,812)

(2,077,759)

(495,364) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(8,951)

(4,928)

(13,141)

(15,497) Payments of finance lease obligations

—

—

—

(565) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

254

28

320

1,986 Proceeds from issuances of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

49,404

39,531

49,404

39,531 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

40,707

(299,181)

(1,052,446)

898,497 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

407,707

(126,995)

505,546

2,141,225 Foreign exchange effect on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(10,838)

4,019

(11,652)

(3,999) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

2,307,710

4,271,478

2,210,685

2,011,276 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 2,704,579

$ 4,148,502

$ 2,704,579

$ 4,148,502 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities















Changes in accrued property and equipment purchases

$ 13,466

$ 81,227

$ 49,632

$ 138,257 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the

consolidated statements of cash flows















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,680,596

$ 4,125,595

$ 2,680,596

$ 4,125,595 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets

7,943

3,286

7,943

3,286 Restricted cash included in other assets

16,040

19,621

16,040

19,621 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 2,704,579

$ 4,148,502

$ 2,704,579

$ 4,148,502

TWITTER, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Non-GAAP net income (loss):















Net income (loss) (1)

$ (270,007)

$ 65,649

$ 243,279

$ 133,654 Exclude: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(65,897)

15,651

249,470

(2,350) Income (loss) before income taxes

(335,904)

81,300

492,749

131,304 Exclude:















Stock-based compensation expense

282,190

178,202

459,453

289,075 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

8,646

11,732

18,232

19,839 Gain on investments in privately-held companies

(22,600)

(51,894)

(22,600)

(51,894) Non-GAAP income (loss) before income taxes

(67,668)

219,340

947,834

388,324 Non-GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes

(9,940)

44,821

249,991

72,594 Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ (57,728)

$ 174,519

$ 697,843

$ 315,730 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share:















Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ (57,728)

$ 174,519

$ 697,843

$ 315,730 Plus: interest expense on convertible notes, net of tax (2)

—

5,100

3,655

9,690 Numerator used to compute non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$ (57,728)

$ 179,619

$ 701,498

$ 325,420 GAAP diluted shares (3)

766,837

869,180

835,661

870,622 Non-GAAP dilutive securities (4)

—

12,287

—

12,287 Non-GAAP diluted shares

766,837

881,467

835,661

882,909 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$ (0.08)

$ 0.20

$ 0.84

$ 0.37 Adjusted EBITDA:















Net income (loss) (1)

$ (270,007)

$ 65,649

$ 243,279

$ 133,654 Exclude:















Stock-based compensation expense

282,190

178,202

459,453

289,075 Depreciation and amortization expense

173,288

134,812

333,571

265,864 Interest and other expense (income), net

(7,869)

(51,048)

6,119

(48,870) Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(65,897)

15,651

249,470

(2,350) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 111,705

$ 343,266

$ 1,291,892

$ 637,373 Stock-based compensation expense by function:















Cost of revenue

$ 19,813

$ 13,120

$ 32,693

$ 21,852 Research and development

167,403

103,312

274,007

168,468 Sales and marketing

50,792

36,371

79,956

57,542 General and administrative

44,182

25,399

72,797

41,213 Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 282,190

$ 178,202

$ 459,453

$ 289,075 Amortization of acquired intangible assets by function:















Cost of revenue

$ 5,095

$ 6,973

$ 11,219

$ 13,472 Research and development

3,551

4,609

7,013

6,117 Sales and marketing

—

150

—

250 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets

$ 8,646

$ 11,732

$ 18,232

$ 19,839 Non-GAAP costs and expenses:















Total costs and expenses

$ 1,520,422

$ 1,160,175

$ 2,849,239

$ 2,144,011 Exclude:















Stock-based compensation expense

(282,190)

(178,202)

(459,453)

(289,075) Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(8,646)

(11,732)

(18,232)

(19,839) Total non-GAAP costs and expenses

$ 1,229,586

$ 970,241

$ 2,371,554

$ 1,835,097 Adjusted free cash flow:















Net cash provided by operating activities (5)

$ 29,696

$ 381,967

$ 155,787

$ 772,151 Less: purchases of property and equipment

(154,496)

(279,195)

(317,670)

(460,376) Plus: proceeds from sales of property and equipment

850

3,002

3,332

4,837 Adjusted free cash flow

$ (123,950)

$ 105,774

$ (158,551)

$ 316,612

TWITTER, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

(Continued)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue, advertising revenue, and subscription and other revenue

excluding MoPub and MoPub Acquire:















Revenue

$ 1,176,660

$ 1,190,427

$ 2,377,644

$ 2,226,445 Exclude: MoPub and MoPub Acquire revenue

—

(52,943)

—

(104,153) Total revenue excluding MoPub and MoPub Acquire revenue

$ 1,176,660

$ 1,137,484

$ 2,377,644

$ 2,122,292

















Advertising revenue

$ 1,076,003

$ 1,053,411

$ 2,182,581

$ 1,952,251 Exclude: MoPub Acquire revenue

—

(10,354)

—

(23,761) Advertising revenue excluding MoPub Acquire revenue

$ 1,076,003

$ 1,043,057

$ 2,182,581

$ 1,928,490

















Subscription and other revenue

$ 100,657

$ 137,016

$ 195,063

$ 274,194 Exclude: MoPub revenue

—

(42,589)

—

(80,392) Subscription and other revenue excluding MoPub revenue

$ 100,657

$ 94,427

$ 195,063

$ 193,802

















(1) In the first quarter of 2022, we recorded a $970 million pre-tax gain on the sale of our MoPub asset group and related income tax expense of

$331 million. (2) In the three months ended June 30, 2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, interest expense on the convertible notes

outstanding in the respective period, net of any income tax effects, is added back to the numerator for purposes of the if-converted method

used to calculate non-GAAP diluted net income per share. In the three months ended June 30, 2022, interest expense is not added back due to

the GAAP net loss position. (3) Gives effect to potential common stock instruments such as stock options, RSUs, shares to be issued under ESPP, unvested restricted

stocks, the convertible notes, and warrants. There is no dilutive effect of the common stock instruments, the convertible notes, or the related

hedge and warrant transactions in the three months ended June 30, 2022 due to the GAAP net loss position. GAAP diluted shares in the three

months ended June 30, 2021 and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 reflect the dilutive effect of the 2024 convertible notes, 2025

convertible notes, and 2026 convertible notes. In the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the 2021 convertible notes were not included

in the computation of GAAP diluted shares as the effect of including these shares in the calculation would have been anti-dilutive. (4) In the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the 2021 convertible notes were included in the computation of non-GAAP diluted shares

as the effect of including these shares in the calculation is dilutive. (5) Net cash provided by operating activities in the six months ended June 30, 2022 reflects a $150 million payment we made to the Federal

Trade Commission related to a draft complaint we received in 2020.

TWITTER, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE TO NON-GAAP CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE

(In millions)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue, advertising revenue, subscription and other(1) revenue, international revenue and

international advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect:















Revenue

$ 1,177

$ 1,190

$ 2,378

$ 2,226 Foreign exchange effect on 2022 revenue using 2021 rates

39





66



Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect

$ 1,216





$ 2,444



Revenue year-over-year change percent

(1) %





7 %



Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change percent

2 %





10 %





















Advertising revenue

$ 1,076

$ 1,053

$ 2,183

$ 1,952 Foreign exchange effect on 2022 advertising revenue using 2021 rates

39





66



Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect

$ 1,115





$ 2,249



Advertising revenue year-over-year change percent

2 %





12 %



Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change percent

6 %





15 %





















Subscription and other revenue

$ 101

$ 137

$ 195

$ 274 Foreign exchange effect on 2022 subscription and other revenue using 2021 rates

—





—



Subscription and other revenue excluding foreign exchange effect

$ 101





$ 195



Subscription and other revenue year-over-year change percent

(27) %





(29) %



Subscription and other revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change percent

(27) %





(29) %





















International revenue

$ 515

$ 537

$ 1,045

$ 1,017 Foreign exchange effect on 2022 international revenue using 2021 rates

39





66



International revenue excluding foreign exchange effect

$ 554





$ 1,111



International revenue year-over-year change percent

(4) %





3 %



International revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change percent

3 %





9 %





















International advertising revenue

$ 483

$ 491

$ 978

$ 926 Foreign exchange effect on 2022 international advertising revenue using 2021 rates

39





66



International advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect

$ 522





$ 1,044



International advertising revenue year-over-year change percent

(2) %





6 %



International advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change percent

6 %





13 %





















(1) To better reflect our business opportunities, including the sale of MoPub and the launch of Twitter Blue, we updated the name of "Data Licensing and

Other Revenue" to "Subscription and Other Revenue" in the first quarter of 2022. This revenue line includes subscription revenue from the Twitter

Developer Platform, Twitter Blue, and other subscription-related offerings.

