ARUP's New Monkeypox Test Can Be Performed on More Specimen Types on High-Throughput Instruments

SALT LAKE CITY, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARUP Laboratories today announced that it has begun in-house testing for monkeypox. The Orthopoxvirus (includes monkeypox virus) by PCR test (test code 3005716) is a real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test to detect the DNA of orthopoxviruses, including monkeypox.

ARUP's test is similar to the CDC assay that other laboratories have begun offering to address overflow testing in public health laboratories and to heighten the national response to monkeypox, a rare infection characterized by fever, head and muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that resembles pimples or blisters. The ARUP test differs from the CDC assay in that it has been validated for both dry-swab specimen collection and for collection using viral transport media. Specimens are easier to collect and transport when viral transport media can be used.

In addition, ARUP's laboratory-developed test has been validated for an automated specimen extraction method and can be performed on high-throughput instruments to optimize workflow efficiency, decrease turnaround times, and enable rapid scaling of testing capacity if needed.

"Since the initial outbreak of monkeypox in the United States, ARUP has actively participated with the CDC and other national reference laboratories in formulating an appropriate national response," said Tracy George, MD, ARUP president and chief scientific officer. "We are well prepared and deeply committed to support the needs of public health laboratories and our hospital and health system clients nationwide to help manage this outbreak."

ARUP's test will also be submitted for New York Department of Health approval. During this approval process, ARUP will continue to offer monkeypox testing to New York clients through a referral partner.

ARUP also continues to perform all medically relevant tests, with the exception of viral cultures, to help provide a differential diagnosis for individuals suspected or confirmed to have monkeypox.

For more information about monkeypox testing at ARUP, visit Frequently Asked Questions on aruplab.com, or the ARUP Consult Monkeypox topic. The latest CDC information about monkeypox is available here.

About ARUP Laboratories

Founded in 1984, ARUP Laboratories is a leading national reference laboratory and a nonprofit enterprise of the University of Utah and its Department of Pathology. ARUP offers more than 3,000 tests and test combinations, ranging from routine screening tests to esoteric molecular and genetic assays. ARUP serves clients across the United States, including many of the nation's top university teaching hospitals and children's hospitals, as well as multihospital groups, major commercial laboratories, group purchasing organizations, military and other government facilities, and major clinics. In addition, ARUP is a worldwide leader in innovative laboratory research and development, led by the efforts of the ARUP Institute for Clinical and Experimental Pathology®. ARUP is ISO 15189 CAP accredited.

