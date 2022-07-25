Crowdworks Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™

Referenced as Sample Vendor for Data Labeling and Annotation in 2022 Gartner Hype Cycle report

SEOUL, South Korea, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowdworks, a leading provider of a crowd-sourcing based, AI training data & solutions platform, announced it has been named as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning, 2022[1] and Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, 2022.[2]

Gartner's Hype Cycle depicts a common pattern that occurs when an innovation emerges. An innovation often progresses through a period of overenthusiasm, to a period of disillusionment, to an eventual understanding of the innovation's relevance and role in a market or domain.[3].

The report identifies the business impacts of data labeling and annotation, and emphasizes the increased need for better training data in removing the bottleneck in developing AI solutions.

Crowdworks, under its global brand 'Workstage' has been actively mounting its global business. By utilizing the 360 thousand crowd-workers' behavioral data and its adaptive platform optimized for processing high-quality data, Workstage is providing AI data labeling and annotation services to corporations from various industries.

With its growth potential widely recognized in the global market, Crowdworks has been seeking advances in Data labeling technology by introducing crowd-sourcing to the industry for the first time, since its establishment in April 2017.

Also, its numerous awards from Korean government/public institutions and registration of a US patent for 'Technology for AI target training image sampling' validates the company's outstanding data quality and technological competitiveness.

"We believe this recognition from Gartner authenticates Crowdworks' data quality and its innovative business model in the global market," says Minwoo Park, CEO of Crowdworks. "We will take this opportunity to expand our business and become active on a global scale."

[1] Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning, 2022", Farhan Choudhary, Peter Krensky, June 29, 2022. [2] Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, 2022", Afraz Jaffri, Farhan Choudhary, July 8, 2022. [3] Gartner, "Understanding Gartner's Hype Cycles", Philip Dawson, Alexander Linden,et al., July 21, 2021

GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Crowdworks

Crowdworks is one of the leading AI training data annotation solution provider in Korea since 2017. Crowdworks' AI training data annotation platform 'Workstage' delivers qualified AI training data collection and annotation to accelerate AI development for corporations from a wide range of industries including automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing.

www.crowdworks.kr / www.workstage.com Follow us on LinkedIn.

(PRNewsfoto/Crowdworks Inc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crowdworks Inc