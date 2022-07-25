Increase Productivity of Remote Work with Ease as Wondershare Launched the Fully-featured PDFelement 9

Manage PDFs like Word on cloud — Wondershare's upgraded PDFelement 9 might be exactly what a work setup needs.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people find PDFs too much of a hassle. However, PDF files are unavoidable in the workplace across different industries and professions. To help employees and small business owners keep up with the digital transformation, Wondershare rolled out the latest version of PDFelement equipped with a faster loading speed and advanced features including document management in Cloud. Simply edit, convert, sign PDFs and more across desktop, mobile and web anytime, anywhere.

"We all witnessed how the pandemic disrupted the labor market. The post-pandemic world only accelerated existing trends in remote work and also generated opportunities for small businesses," said David Ouyang, the Product Director of Wondershare PDFelement. "With the latest updates and user-friendly interface, PDFelement 9 is the all-in-one PDF solution that can significantly save users' time for more important tasks."

Managing PDFs is a breeze with PDFelement 9's latest updates:

Document management in Cloud : The software enables users to improve efficiency by editing documents in real-time via the cloud. Users can share the document by creating links (valid for 30 days) to view and add comments online.

30% faster document rendering : Enjoy higher startup speed and document loading speed for greater productivity.

More batch processing functions : Reduce redundancies by using the "drag and drop" function to batch manage background, header & footer, print and compress PDF to improve productivity.

Table recognition (Windows only) : Perfect for users in the finance and accounting field — automatically recognize a fillable form in PDF and can copy and paste to other files such as Word and Excel. No more manually entering data!

Document translation (Windows only) : Translate the selected text into a different language in just a click.

Image signature : If users are bad at drawing a signature on the screen of a device, they can choose to upload an image of a handwritten signature and add it to the PDF form instantly.

Noted generated document (Windows only) : To improve learning efficiency, students can choose to automatically export pages with annotation, drawing and markups at their convenience.

Focus mode (Windows only): This feature allows users to hide the toolbars and read in full screen while being able to annotate, draw or make notes. Simply present materials or proposals to clients without disruption.

PDFelement 9 is not just a PDF editor for you to edit, convert and sign PDFs, but also provides powerful features at half the price, such as annotation tools, batch processing, OCR and more for users to customize PDFs the way they want exactly. Maximize efficiency and productivity of remote work with PDFelement starting today!

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare PDFelement is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS and Android. Pricing starts at $79.99 per year. For free trials and downloads, please visit https://pdf.wondershare.com/ or follow us on YouTube , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram to learn more about PDFelement .

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

