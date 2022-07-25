The New Flat Rate empowers contractors with electrical price book expansion

The No. 1 price generating software company helps electricians solve more complex problems with new menus

DALTON, Ga., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate , the No. 1 price generating software for home service contractors, is taking its software to the next level by expanding its electrical module. With the addition of 94 new, done for you, electrical menus, The New Flat Rate is equipping electrical contractors with pricing options for more complex repairs.

"Electrical service and repairs can be complicated to price without a ready-made source to help," said Danielle Putnam, president of The New Flat Rate. "This upgrade will provide electrical contractors with more specific and comprehensive 'built-for-you' menus to serve even more diverse situations. These menus will make it even simpler for contractors to close the sale and provide the best solutions available to their customers."

Included in the upgrade are 10 brand new repair types. The New Flat Rate also expanded four of the existing repair types to help contractors handle more complex scenarios.

Some of the categories that were expanded include:

Light switch repair or replace

Smoke detector install

Light fixture installation

Light fixture repair

Breaker replacements

Outlet replacements

Breaker panel service, install or replacement

Add or move a circuit

Surge protection

"Making contractors' lives easier is our specialty. Upgrading and expanding our electrical module is another step that we took toward allowing contractors to be comfortable presenting options in the field," Putnam said. "We want to be the one-stop shop for price menus in the home service industry, and we continue innovating and evolving our product to ensure we meet the needs of our members."

For more information about The New Flat Rate, please visit https://thenewflatrate.com/.

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 retail pricing generator during the 2021 HARDI conference, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

